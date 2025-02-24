Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason busts Tzarina bad-mouthing him after Anthony’s exit

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has been coming in hot, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon.

The fallout from Captain Jason Chambers giving Sous Chef Anthony Bird his walking papers is front and center in the new episode.

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is once again her own worst enemy.

Even though it was clear she and Anthony would not last the whole season working together, not having a sous chef turns into a big struggle for Tzarina.

Captain Jason, as always, does his best to help Tzarina, but the chef isn’t always keen on how he helps.

The two friends clash over Captain Jason’s latest direction, leading to some serious drama.

Captain Jason’s direction leaves Tzarina unhappy on Below Deck Down Under

In the latest sneak peek for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under, obtained by E! News, Captain Jason shuts down Tzarina making crew food.

The captain knows Tzarina gets overwhelmed easily. To ease her workload, Captain Jason tells her the crew can eat leftovers instead of making a big crew lunch.

It’s drop-off day, which means a crew night out, so Tzarina wants the crew fed properly before they drink. The captain sticks to his guns, though, telling her to use leftover guest food to create a brunchtime meal.

Via his confessional, Captain Jason explains the reason behind his order was simply to help Tzarina because she needs to focus on the next charter.

Tzarina gets busted complaining to Lara

When Chief Stew Lara Rigby comes to check on Tzarina in the galley, she gets more than she bargained for. The chef doesn’t hold back in expressing how much the captain is pissing her off.

Little does she know, as Tzarina’s going off on her rant, Captain Jason is standing right outside the galley, listening to her every word.

No one should be surprised that the captain calls the chef out for complaining. Captain Jason demands to know what her problem is now.

Tensions mount as the captain loses his patience, considering he’s there to help her. Tzarina is left in tears as Captain Jason walks away, frustrated.

Captain Jason is riled up in his confessional, making it clear he won’t be dealing with this behavior all season before the sneak peek ends.

As Monsters and Critics reported, we will also learn Harry Van Vilet’s fate after his gruesome thumb injury in the next episode.

Make sure to tune in to find out how this tension between Captain Jason Chambers and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph plays out.

To see the full sneak peek for Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Episode 4, click here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.