Below Deck Down Under Season 3: Has Bravo renewed or canceled the show?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has just ended, but it was such a hit that fans are already wondering about Season 3.

The Below Deck spin-off has become one of the most popular in the yachting franchise thanks to moving from Peacock to Bravo.

Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott have become the latest Below Deck dynamic duo.

In fact, they have filled a void left by Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

Season 2 was one for the books, with the show gaining popularity after the Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne drama aired.

That means Season 3 should amp things up if there is a Season 3.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will there be a Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

The success of Below Deck Down Under means a Season 3 is a no-brainer, especially if Aesha and Captain Jason agree to come back. Lucky for fans, both of them have expressed interest in returning for more seasons of the yachting show.

Bravo has yet to renew the show, but chances are news about Season 3 will be revealed during BravoCon. Last year, a sneak peek at Season 2 was released at the three-day fan event.

Andy Cohen revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Captain Jason and Aesha will be part of the WWHL Dynamic Duos special. Perhaps the news will be announced then or on one of the various panels.

#BelowDeckDownUnder stars Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott will be part of our DYNAMIC DUOS episode at #BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! ⚓️ @Andy @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/QikuK5HPxG — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 19, 2023

It’s not uncommon for Bravo to keep quiet regarding the future of the Below Deck shows. New seasons are often confirmed after photos of filming have been leaked.

However, no photos or details about Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under have been released. Never fear, though that isn’t a bad thing; it just means more surprises when the season drops.

When will Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere?

Below Deck Down Under fans are in for quite a long wait for another season. Season 2 didn’t premiere until July of this year, so odds are Bravo will keep the same schedule to accommodate all the Below Deck shows.

If filming followed the same format as the past two seasons, then Season 3 would have been filmed this past spring. In previous seasons, filming began in May and wrapped up in June, which would make sense because Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med film in later summer.

All of this means that there’s no indication that Below Deck Down Under Season 3 won’t happen. Be sure to keep checking back here for details.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s an update on Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale after they left the show together.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.