Below Deck Down Under: Jaimee says ‘be KIND’ amid backlash over hooking up with Culver

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been one wild ride, with Jaimee Neale coming in hot to shake things up.

The second stew was tapped to replace Laura Bileskalne after she was fired amid the near sexual misconduct incidents that took place on the show this season.

Jaimee’s good at her job and has certainly been a better fit for the interior crew than Laura.

However, the brunette beauty has made some waves after hooking up with Culver Bradbury.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jaimee was put on blast over breaking girl code since chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph told her she had a thing with Culver when Jaimee joined the boat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now Jaimee has spoken out, asking for kindness amid all the craziness of being on a reality TV show.

Jaimee Neale says ‘be KIND’ amid Below Deck Down Under backlash

Taking to Instagram, Jaimee set the records straight in an Instagram post revealing she was joining Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

“This rest of this season is a WILD ride with many fun moments, mistakes made, lessons learnt, but most importantly life long friendships built,” she began her lengthy caption.

Jaimee was fully aware that her actions on the show would earn her some online hate, and she sent a little reminder to fans and critics.

“I’m not naive to think that going on reality TV and acting a certain way isn’t going to subject me to negative public scrutiny but remember to be KIND. We are all humans growing and learning, you just get to watch it!” Jaimee expressed.

The caption ended with Jaimee telling people to enjoy what’s coming up because the drama isn’t done on Below Deck Down Under.

Jaimee isn’t the only one speaking out amid all the chaos of going down on-screen.

Culver Bradbury and Margot Sisson share Below Deck Down Under messages

This week’s episodes had Culver and Margot Sisson using social media to send special messages to crew members.

Culver took time to express his love for Tzarina in the aftermath of his behavior. The deckhand even joked he’s got a lot of dishes to do for the rest of the season to get back in her good graces.

Margot had a message for Harry Van Vliet to reveal her regret over sending him mixed signals. She expressed how much their friendship means to her and thanked him for putting up with her.

The end of Below Deck Down Under is on the horizon, and things are heating up for the Northern Sun. Captain Jason Chambers shared on the most recent episode that the charter season was more than half over, so the crew needs to get it together.

What do you think of Jaimee’s message?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.