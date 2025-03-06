Below Deck fans rarely change their minds when it comes to cast members.

However, that’s what has happened with Below Deck Down Under Season 3 star Johnny Arvanitis.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans saw red flags regarding Johnny after the trailer dropped.

Johnny punches a wall in the trailer, which seems to have given off the wrong impression about him, at least for now.

This week, the deckhand helped Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph destress and gave the charter guests a killer photoshoot, making their day.

Following the recent episode, Below Deck Down Under fans are singing his praises.

The official Below Deck Instagram account shared a clip of Johnny with the guests, and it was flooded with love for Johnny.

Below Deck Down Under fans change their tune about Johnny

“He did such a great job with the photo shoot!” read one comment, while another stated, “Way to go Johnny!!👏👏.”

A different user thought the photoshoot was cringy, but the fan does like Johnny. Another one showed love for the episode, Johnny and Tzarina.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

“lol honestly, he’s been killing it since he drifted away on that jet ski. He’s been great with the guest and crew. I feel bad that he and that guest had to go out on that jet ski after him and Adair questioned Wihon if it was safe multiple times,” wrote a user.

One user was on the fence about Johnny and also enjoyed the deckhand in the episode.

“At the start of the season I wasn’t sure what we were in for with @john_tzoni but he is a 🤩 with a great deck team 🤩@harry_van_vliet and 🤩 @adairwerley,” stated a new fan.

Pic credit: @belowdeckbravo/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under fans are here for Johnny having a boatmance

Several commenters couldn’t hide their hope that Johnny will get involved in a romance on Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

In fact, a few of them are here for a Tzarina and Johnny hook-up.

“Johnny and Chef should give it a go,” was a remark.

Another user chimed in, “Tzarina should go for Johnny.”

One commenter was confused as to why none of the women are going for Johnny, while another suggested the women should get with Johnny instead of fighting over Wihan Du Toit.

Pic credit: @allanaaaj/@BobbiG62/@MyCrownIsHeavy/@thefoodiebarbie/X

Speaking of Wihan, Chief Stew Lara Rigby also has thoughts on Tzarina and Marina Marcondes de Barros, and it should surprise no one that Lara dissed him.

Things are heating up on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, with fans taking a liking to Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis, but will it last?

Make sure to tune in to find out as the season’s halfway point nears.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.