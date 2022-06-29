Below Deck Down Under: Brittini Burton spills the tea on Culver Bradley van trip

Brittini and Culver did take that trip after Below Deck Down Under wrapped. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star Brittini Burton has spilled the tea on her van tip with Culver Bradbury.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under just wrapped up on Peacock. It will begin airing on Bravo very soon. When the season finale ended, Brittini and Culver were headed on an adventure in the Outback.

Fans were hoping to hear more about the trip at the Below Deck Down Under Season 1 reunion. Unfortunately, a cast gathering to rehash the season isn’t in the cards.

In light of not having a Below Deck Down Under reunion, Brittini, Tumi Mhlongo, and Aesha Scott got together for an Instagram Live to dish the season.

Brittini Burton spills the tea on Culver Bradbury van trip

Culver and Brittini did go on their van trip. However, their plans were forced to change when Australia got shut down for COVID-19 cases. They rolled with the punches and opted for a shorter road trip in the United States.

“The whole crew got evacuated like two days after we filmed because Australia got shut down again. So it wasn’t a possibility to do anything in Australia. We all had to leave. But Culver and I did do somewhat of a road trip in the States,” Brittini shared with her pals.

There was a lot of flirting between Culver and Brittini on the show, especially toward the end of the season and when the drinks were flowing. Below Deck Down Under fans were hoping for a love connection, but that didn’t happen.

Although Brittini did spend time with Culver at his family’s home, she insisted “no lips touched.” Aesha was a little bummed upon hearing the news.

Below Deck Down Under star Brittini hangs with Culver’s family

Brittini also went on to gush over Culver and his family. The brunette beauty really enjoyed her time with his family in Maryland.

“They’re amazing people. That was dope. We went on his boat. We rode horses. So, I did the whole compound experience,” Brittini spilled.

Tumi, Aesha, and Brittini also discussed Culver kissing charter guest Jourdi Bleu on a crew night out after Jourdi’s charter ended. The kiss certainly impacted Brittini having romantic thoughts about Culver, which was a good thing for both of them.

As for the crew/charter guest being scandalous, Aesha said once the charter is over, all bets are off. There is a strict no kissing rule while guests are on-board but after that is no holds bar.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.