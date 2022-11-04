Below Deck captains tease their favorite and least favorite crew members

All the captains from the hit Below Deck franchise are spilling some tea. Pic credit: Peacock and Bravo

All five Below Deck franchise captains came together at BravoCon for the first time ever.

This week they hit up Watch What Happens Live to chat all things Below Deck with host Andy Cohen.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach, Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under hunk Captain Jason Chambers, and the newest member to the family, Below Deck Adventure’s Kerry Titheradge spilled on tea on WWHL.

In true Andy fashion, he wanted all the dirt from the captains, including who they have and haven’t liked from their crew members.

Captain Jason and Captain Kerry only have one season under their belts, but Captain Lee, Captain Glenn, and Captain Sandy had plenty of former cast members to choose from.

However, not all of them jumped at the chance to name names for their favorite or least favorite.

Who was named as a favorite crew member by the Below Deck captains?

The stud of the sea, Captain Lee, had a tough time picking his favorite crew members. When Andy suggested his answer might be Eddie Lucas or Kate Chastain, the captain replied, “They’re in the top two.”

Captain Sandy was also hesitant to name a favorite. Instead, she named her favorite chef from the show, with that honor going to Below Deck Med Season 7 star Dave White.

In a bit of a shocking twist, Captain Glenn admitted that if he had to pick a favorite, he would choose Colin MacRae, calling him “such a great guy.” His answer is a bit shocking because of his close bond with Gary King, who still works with the captain on the Parsifal III.

Captain Jason wasted no time naming chief stew Aesha Scott as his favorite, with Tumi Mhlongo as a close second. Aesha and Captain Jason gave Below Deck Down Under fans a look at Season 2 while at BravoCon.

The final answer went to Captain Kerry, who teased that fans would have to tune into Below Deck Adventure to find out.

Which crew members were named the Below Deck captains’ least favorite?

Below Deck’s Captain Lee had no problem admitting that Season 3 deckhand Dane Jackson was his least favorite to work with on the show. It should come as no surprise either, as Captain Lee has made his feelings about Dane known throughout the years.

As for Captain Sandy, again, she was hesitant to name names but ultimately gave enough clues for viewers to realize her answer was chef Mathew Shea who, as she said, “quit and then came back, and then quit again.”

Captain Glenn shared it was hard for him to pick a least favorite but ultimately opted for Parker McCown, who quit during Season 1 of the sailing show.

“He gave up, but I love the guy,” the sailing captain shared.

Chef Ryan McKeown was Captain Jason’s least favorite, which should not surprise Below Deck Down Under fans.

Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry kept quiet again, simply encouraging people to watch the show to find out his answers.

