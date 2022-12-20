Below Deck: Captain Lee health update – Here’s how he’s doing now

Captain Lee has given an update on his health after his Below Deck exit. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fan favorite Captain Lee Rosbach had to leave Season 10 of the hit yachting show early due to health issues, bringing up the question of how he’s doing today.

The OG captain struggled to film the show after having back surgery before production began.

Captain Lee admitted he was having trouble getting around the St. David yacht, with fans admitting it was hard to watch him in so much pain.

Two charters into the season, Captain Lee shocked his crew with the news that he was leaving the board and not finishing out the season.

As his final episode plays out, Below Deck fans have been using social media to ask Captain Lee how he’s feeling all these months later.

Season 10 of Below Deck was filmed last winter, so let’s see how the stud of the sea’s doing now.

Captain Lee Rosbach’s health update

Thankfully Captain Lee has been doing much better lately. Following his announcement on-screen that he was leaving early, the captain spent time replying to fan messages about his health.

“I’m doing just fine, and getting better every day,” he replied to one user.

The beloved captain reiterated that sentiment when answering another Below Deck fan.

When Below Deck Season 10 kicked off, Captain Lee stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he admitted his medical issues were much better.

TMZ caught a glimpse of just how well Captain Lee’s been doing when the outlet spotted him at the gym the other day. Captain Lee was in great form as he pumped some serious iron. According to the website, he was lifting 175 lbs while doing a chest press, and he didn’t seem to be struggling at all.

Captain Lee has been working hard with his doctors and specialists to recover from the surgery he had last year. It appears all the hard work has paid off.

Will Captain Lee return for Below Deck Season 11?

As Below Deck fans prepare for the rest of Below Deck Season 10 without Captain Lee, there’s already been rumblings about whether or not Captain Lee will return for Season 11. The good news is that the stud of the sea has reassured fans that he isn’t ready to quit the hit-yachting show just yet.

That’s good news unless, of course, Bravo or producers have decided to take the show in a new direction and replace Captain Lee. It would certainly cause outrage — especially as he literally launched the series.

There’s no indication that the network producers or Captain Lee have plans to make his early exit from the show a permanent one. Season 11 filming should begin in February, so the answer to whether or not Captain Lee Rosbach returns should be answered then.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.