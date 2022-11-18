Below Deck beauty Ashling Lorger rocks new hairdo in orange belly-baring outfit

Ashling has a fabulous new look. Pic credit: @ashlinglorger/Instagram

Below Deck beauty Ashling Lorger rocks a stylish new hairdo in an orange midriff-baring dress as she lives her best life.

Ashling was one and done with Below Deck coming in on Season 8 to take over for stew Izzy Wouters, who moved out to the deck team.

Since her time on reality television, Ashling has kept Below Deck fans updated on her life via social media.

Recently the blonde beauty switched up her look with a hair change, and it’s stunning.

Ashling has been showing off her new style in some beautiful outfits that keep social media buzzing.

Taking to Instagram, Ashling was a vision in orange that paired perfectly with her transformed hairstyle.

Ashling Lorger rocks a new hairdo in an orange midriff-baring outfit

This week, Ashling shared a snap of her chilling in some greenery, sporting darker locks. Ashling had her pulled back up to feature her beautiful face.

The Below Deck alum wore a causal orange outfit for the three photos with a long sleeve crop top that tied above her chest, creating a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt that showed off her toned tummy.

Three photos made up the IG Post with Ashling posing in various positions as she was tucked in behind some trees.

Ashling also shared an Instagram Story of a fan commenting on her new darker do. The photo was a selfie of her in a car with her dark locks in a half-up and half-down style.

As one follower admitted to liking the new look, Ashling asked if she should add some copper to her new hairstyle.

Below Deck beauty Ashling Lorger is a P&O Cruises Australia ambassador

After Below Deck, Ashling put yachting on hold to pursue her passion of becoming a Pilates instructor and focus on other opportunities. Thanks to the show, Ashling has become an ambassador for fitness studio and FS8 Noosa, and P&O Cruises Australia.

Teaming up with P&O Cruise Australia allows Ashling to have travel adventures, which was one reason she joined yachting. The cruise line offers trips to the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

There’s something for everyone on P&O Cruise Australia, with family activities, singles events, and options for short trips or long holiday adventures.

Ashling announced her partnership with the company earlier this month in an Instagram Post sharing pictures from her aboard one of P&O Cruise Australia’s new ships.

“I am so happy to announce that I am apart of the @pocruises family ⚓️🛳💕 I can’t wait to share all the epic adventures and destinations with you ! Shall we start off with an ‘Ahoy’!” she wrote as part of her caption before sharing details about the cruise ship.

Ashling Lorger from Below Deck has a new look and a new gig, and she loves every minute of both.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.