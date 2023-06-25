Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down trolls amid exit backlash

Below Deck fan favorite Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t here for the trolls making false claims about his exit from the hit Bravo show.

The beloved captain was the OG of Below Deck, helping launch the series and spending 10 seasons on it.

However, this spring, Captain Lee confirmed he was not asked back for Season 11 after weeks of speculation that Below Deck Adventure star Captain Kerry Titheradge was taking over Below Deck.

Captain Lee has admitted to not seeing his being let go from a show he helped put on the map coming at all.

Despite the number of times the captain has set the record straight, the haters keep coming for the stud of the sea.

This week, Captain Lee once again took on the trolls.

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down haters over his exit

Twitter has been inundating Captain Lee with questions and comments regarding his Below Deck exit. A lot of them were simply curious while also expressing their mad respect for him.

Several, though, decided to come for the captain over his leaving the hit-yachting franchise, even though it wasn’t his choice.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Lee has other projects in the works with Bravo. One user took this to mean he left Below Deck for these other endeavors calling him out as being “untruthful,” which was not the case.

“I was truthful Laura, I can’t remember a single instance when I haven’t been with my fans. There have been times when I said nothing, and I’m sure you can figure out why. But untruthful, no,” he replied.

Another agreed with the Twitter user adding that Captain Lee claiming he didn’t know why he wasn’t asked back was “misleading” to fans.

“I still don’t know,” the captain tweeted.

A different user took time to call Captain Lee grumpy and insist Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers was better. Captain Lee once again took it all in stride, using one of his witty one-liners to respond.

“Why thanks for the kind words, appreciate that,” Captain Lee expressed.

It hasn’t been all about the trolls and the haters. Captain Lee has received a lot of positivity and praise, which he greatly appreciates.

Captain Lee Rosbach receives support from Below Deck fans

Despite the naysayers, Captain Lee still has so many beloved fans who wish him nothing but the best and appreciate him.

There was a tweet that praised his diplomacy at sea, even suggesting Captain Lee get an award, to which he replied, “I try.”

Another user doesn’t understand the reasoning behind the Below Deck captain switcheroo. The user asked who made the call and if the captain would ever reveal the person’s name.

“Nope,” wrote Captain Lee with no further explanation.

Captain Lee Rosbach may no longer be on Below Deck, but that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of him. In fact, it kind of seems like his popularity has risen since he was not asked back to the show.

Will you watch Below Deck without Captain Lee?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.