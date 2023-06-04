Below Deck alum Camille Lamb teases Love Island USA stint

Below Deck alum Camille Lamb seems to be gearing up for a stint on Love Island USA.

Camille made quite the impression on Season 10 of Below Deck before Captain Sandy Yawn fired her.

The blonde beauty has been living her best life, focusing on creating music and adult content.

Although she’s got plenty to focus on, it appears Camille might not be done with the reality TV world just yet.

This time around, though, Camille could be looking for love instead of working in the yachting industry.

So, is Camille joining Love Island USA? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Camille Lamb teases Love Island USA stint

Taking to Instagram the other day, Camille gave her followers a hint she may be back on the small screen soon.

“i got a text!!!” 📲🌴🤔🌺🪼,” was the caption on her IG post.

Love Island USA fans know that’s an iconic line from the show that is used to clue islanders into what’s happening.

Two photos accompanied her caption, with the first featuring Camille holding her phone. The second image featured a shot from Love Island USA Season 4.

Camille didn’t give any further insight into her possible stint on the Peacock show.

Love Island USA Season 5 will premiere on Peacock this summer, so if Camille is part of the cast, fans should find out soon.

If she does appear on Love Island USA, that will mark Camille’s third reality TV show. The blonde beauty was on Season 19 of American Idol as she hoped to kick off her music career.

American Idol may not have put her on the music map, but Camille has been dropping new tunes since her Below Deck stint.

Below Deck alum Camille Lamb releases new music

Camille admitted during her time on Below Deck that music was a passion of hers. This week, she showed off her musical chops and good looks in a new video for her song Bad Girl.

The song was the follow-up to Camille’s single Cool Like Me, which she released this past winter about the same time her Below Deck ended.

Deckhand Ben Willoughby got Camille Lamb’s eye during her time on Below Deck. However, they parted ways before Season 10 hit Bravo airwaves, and now she may be giving love another try in front of the camera.

Camille has hinted she might be headed to Love Island USA. She certainly has the looks and attitude for the show.

Would you watch Camille on Love Island USA/

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock.