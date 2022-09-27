Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar engaged

Ashton Pienaar is excited for the next chapter in his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Ashton Pienaar got engaged this week to his long-time girlfriend, Sarah McAlpine Cooper.

It’s been over two years since Ashton stirred up trouble on the hit-yachting franchise.

Appearing on Season 6 and Season 7 of Below Deck, Ashton will always be remembered for two things.

One is his near-death accident in Season 6. The other is his brutal drunken behavior in Season 7, where he nearly punched Kate Chastain in a van.

These days though, Ashton has put all the Below Deck drama and drinking behind him.

Ashton has found his calling as a fitness trainer and the love of his life in his now-fiancee, Sarah.

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar proposes to long-time girlfriend

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Ashton shared a video of his heartfelt proposal. The couple was in an airport when Ashton turned to his lady love and shocked her by getting down on one knee.

There’s audio playing over the video, so Ashton’s words aren’t heard, but the crying look of shock and happiness on his fiancee’s face says it all.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The footage flips to a picture of the two grinning from ear to ear while Sarah shows off her engagement ring. It ended with Ashton and Sarah posing with friends celebrating the engagement.

In the post’s caption, Ashton reflected on the hard work he’s put in over the past couple of years to change his life. Then he shared a message with his soon-to-be wife.

“From here on out, it’s you and me – taking on life’s challenges and succeeding together. My love and respect for you grows with every passing day. I am honored to call you my fiancé!” Ashton ended the post.

Below Deck family reacts to Ashton Pienaar’s engagement news

The comments section of Ashton’s engagement announcement was flooded with happiness for the former yachtie. Several faces from the Below Deck franchise popped up to express their congratulations to Ashton.

Tanner Sterback, who Ashton worked with on Below Deck Season 7, shared his happiness for Ashton and all he’s accomplished.

Ciara Duggan from Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Adrienne Gang from Below Deck, and Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Mediterranean also replied with congratulations.

Pic cedit: @ashtonpienaar/Instagram

Ashton Pienaar is the latest member of the Below Deck family to share life-changing news this year.

In August, Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Paget Berry announced his engagement. Below Deck’s Josiah Carter also got engaged this year and just shared a wedding update with his fans.

Anastasia announced her pregnancy earlier this month, weeks after tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Will Higginson. Plus, Below Deck Med alum Jessica More is expecting her first child, a daughter, any day now.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.