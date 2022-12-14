Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke shares Hannah Ferrier told her ‘not to do’ show

Faye got some shocking advice from Hannah ahead of joining Below Deck Adventure. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure chief stew Faye Clark has spilled some tea regarding what Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier had to say about her doing the show.

There’s no question that Hannah didn’t leave the Below Deck Mediterranean franchise on the best terms.

Despite nearly five seasons with the Below Deck spin-off, Hannah was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in a heated situation involving Valium and a CBD pen.

Hannah has remained friends with many members of the Below Deck family and admitted to giving some newbies advice ahead of their seasons.

It turns out Faye was someone who reached out to Hannah.

However, Faye didn’t get the response she hoped for from the former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew.

Faye Clarke shares advice she got from Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier

In a recent interview, Faye opened up about joining the latest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Adventure. The new show in the hit-yachting franchise puts a cold-water twist on it.

Faye recalled reaching out to Hannah before she had officially signed on to do the show. Hannah warned Faye against doing it, having some choice words about the franchise.

“I reached out to Hannah on Instagram and I was quite shocked that she replied. She told me not to do it. She said it is harder than you’ll ever imagine, it’s worse than you’ll ever imagine, but it’s very addictive,” Faye told Metro UK.

Hannah’s warning clearly did sway Faye from joining Below Deck Adventure, with the latter admitting she makes her own decisions.

“Obviously, she did many seasons so she kept going and she’s really happy now, so…” Faye stated.

Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke talks watching herself on TV

Faye has no regrets about her decision to join Below Deck Adventure, but she did admit that watching herself on television has been cringy. She revealed that sometimes, she watches with her family and will yell at the TV screen.

The chief knows there’s a limited time to each episode, spilling that it’s all good, even if it can be hard at times.

“Obviously so much happened that they literally don’t have enough time to air everything. A lot of the time we are laughing as well. That’s all I really wanted, I just wanted to entertain,” she shared.

There are still plenty of episodes of Below Deck Adventure Season 1 to play out, so Faye Clarke just might change her tune about watching herself on-screen.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.