Bekah Martinez poses with her daughter and Bachelor Nation calls them ‘twins’

Bekah Martinez and her daughter, Ruth, take a trip together. Pic credit: @bekah/Instagram

Bekah Martinez has been back in the Bachelor Nation news lately, from putting out a ‘thirst trap’ as she posed topless, to going on vacation with her boyfriend and two kids, to putting in an offer on a new house.

This time, she has posted pictures of herself with her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz, headed out of town together. Bachelor Nation fans called them twins, both with dark hair and the same almond-shaped eyes.

Where are Bekah and her daughter Ruth going?

In the opening photo, Bekah and Ruth knelt down on the sidewalk with two suitcases. Little Ruth was shown as she sat in an adorable little pose, looking like a miniature teenager.

In the second photo of the group, Bekah could be seen with Ruth on her lap, as she looked lovingly at her face, as Ruth stuck her finger in her mouth.

Then, in the third photo, Ruth turned around and squeezed Bekah, as she leaned into her for a huge mother-daughter hug. Bekah looked so happy and joyful as she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

It looked as if Bekah was super excited to go on her first one-on-one with her firstborn. They definitely packed like two females going away for the weekend, as they lugged two huge suitcases with them.

Comments about the similarities between Bekah and her daughter. Pic credit: @bekah/Instagram

Bekah captioned her group of photos as she exclaimed on Instagram: “Flew into Nashville today with my lil superstar (I can’t get over her face and pose in the first pic LOL) and now we’re headed to Huntsville for the weekend to visit friends :) Gimme recommendations!”

In the comments section, fellow Bachelor alum Jamie Otis wrote in the comments, “Okay twinssss ❤❤❤”

Bekah was first well-known for her appearance as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, and then again as she went “missing” and no one could find her.

But now it has become evident that Bekah is happy right where she is — with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and a mom to two beautiful children, Ruth and her son, Franklin. Bekah has seemed to find her niche as a mom.

So many ‘twins’ in Bachelor Nation

It seemed like these “twins” were ready to rock their weekend and had some quality mother-daughter time together. There seem to be so many “twins” in Bachelor Nation right now: Jesse Palmer and Clayton Echard, Susie Evans and Hannah Brown, and now Bekah Martinez and her daughter, Ruth.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.