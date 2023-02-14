Bekah Martinez admits she’s cried every day while away from her kids

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is “28 and feeling great” but misses her kids.

The former nanny has two young children – Ruth, 4, and Franklin, 3 – with her fiance Grayston Leonard.

But last week, the couple left their kids at home to celebrate Bekah’s birthday with a luxurious, adults-only Mexican beach vacation.

The former Bachelor contestant took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo from their trip.

The snap showed Bekah posing in a tiny string bikini bottom and apparently nothing else, holding two crossed palm fronds over her chest.

But even though the former reality star appeared happy and glowing, she revealed in the caption that she “cried every day” they were away.

“28 and feeling great,” Bekah captioned her post, adding a birthday cake emoji, “(except that I’ve cried every day of the trip because I miss our kids).”

Bekah’s Bachelor history

Bekah first appeared as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018.

Fans still remember the former nanny as one of the franchise’s all-time youngest stars. At the time, Bekah was only 22 years old, while Arie was 36.

She also made headlines when it was revealed that Bekah’s family had reported her missing during her Bachelor stint.

Although Bekah formed a connection with Arie during her time on the show, the 14-year age gap between them proved to be an issue, as Arie and the other women repeatedly questioned Bekah’s maturity and readiness to commit.

Bekah Martinez is happy and ‘in love’ post-Bachelor

Much has changed for Bekah since her time on the show.

In 2018, she met gym owner Grayston Leonard, her current fiancee. Their first child, daughter Ruth, was born in February 2019.

In a recent TikTok video, Bekah opened up about their relationship, revealing that she had gotten pregnant with Ruth just three months into dating.

At the time, she said of Grayston, “We barely knew each other,” adding, “The whole pregnancy was really difficult and really not fun.”

But after Ruth was born, she said, the “stress and anxiety and resentment” they’d been feeling “kind of faded away.”

“I felt like, this is the first time where we really got a chance to fall in love with each other,” the former nanny said.

Last July, Bekah announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Speaking with Us Magazine, she revealed that the couple wanted a “massive wedding” – but also that they weren’t in a rush.

The past three years, she told the outlet, had been “so much about kids.”

Before getting married, she added, “We want to take some time just for us.”

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.