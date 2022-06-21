Becca Kufrin welcomes Thomas Jacobs into the Dirty 30 club with humorous post  

Bachelor in Paradise couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are officially in their 30s. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin recently celebrated her fiance Thomas Jacobs’ 30th birthday.

Along with throwing Thomas a “tubular” 90s birthday party, Becca also made a birthday post dedicated to Thomas.

Becca kept the birthday post lighthearted as she shared funny childhood photos of Thomas and welcomed him into the Dirty 30 club.

Becca Kufrin lets Thomas Jacobs know what to expect now that he’s 30

Becca Kufrin took to Instagram to share many photos and a loving caption for Thomas Jacobs’ birthday.

The first photo in the post featured Thomas at a young age as he gave a smile to the camera and sat on the toilet. The second photo also included a childhood pic of Thomas, more clothed than the previous snapshot.

Other photos included solo shots of Thomas by artsy walls, holding a bouquet of colorful flowers, drinking, and sitting on a stage. Becca also had pics of her and Thomas, as well as Thomas and their beloved pets.

Becca, who is 32, captioned the post, “He’s an official member of the Dirty 30 Club!!! Happy birthday @thomasajacobs, and welcome to this new decade where the hangovers hit harder, your joints stiffen more often, you love sleep a whole lot more, and calories don’t seem to dissipate as easy.”

After listing some of the more challenging changes in one’s 30s, Becca also offered some insight into the positives.

Becca wrote, “But it’s a decade that will be filled with more love, support and dream-crushing than you ever could have imagined. Here’s to another 365 days around the sun, enjoy blowing out those candles because there’s THIRTY of them now! #happybirthday #dirtythirty #gopads 🎂🎈🎉🍾🥂💕.”

Becca Kufrin proposed to Thomas Jacobs

Becca and Thomas’ relationship hasn’t been traditional from the start considering they met on a reality television show broadcast in front of millions when they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Keeping with the unconventionality of their relationship, Becca chose to propose to Thomas.

Thomas said yes, and the pair are now engaged and thinking about wedding planning.

Becca has had to defend her decision to propose to Thomas as some critics found her unique choice to be a desperate move. However, Becca and Thomas are happy and enjoying engaged life with lots to celebrate, including Thomas entering his 30s.

