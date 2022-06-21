Becca Kufrin talks about still having Garrett Yrigoyen’s engagement ring

Becca Kufrin says she still has an old engagement ring. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is now engaged to her fiance, Thomas Jacobs, whom she met and started a relationship with on last summer’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, before that, she was a contestant and winner on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season of The Bachelor; however, she was broken up so he could explore a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham instead.

As The Bachelorette for Season 14 of the show, Becca again thought she had found her forever love in Garrett Yrigoyen, but after some racially insensitive subject matter, they split.

While Becca broke it off with Garrett and is currently engaged to another man, she still strangely has something from her relationship with her last ex-fiance that she hasn’t yet given back.

Becca Kufrin talks about the one object she still has from her relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca just revealed to Us Weekly that she still has the engagement ring that Garrett picked out for her when he proposed to her.

When asked where it was in the interview, Becca claimed that it was somewhere in her house, but she wasn’t exactly sure where.

She then claimed, “I haven’t looked at it in over a year, but I still have it. It’s around. I don’t know what to do with it – probably sage it.”

What else did Becca say about her engagement ring from Garrett

Back in December of 2020, Becca publicly announced her split from Garrett but also declared that she got to keep the engagement ring from that season.

She had said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, “I don’t want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself. I don’t want that juju.” Becca went on to say that she would never actually wear that ring again.

In an interview with Insider back in January of 2021, though, she had stated that the ring meant so much more to her than just a reminder of her relationship with Garrett.

She had said, “Some people who have been in my position still have their rings because it’s a great remembrance of their time and the memories on the show, which I understand. For a hot second, I was like, do I sell it and donate all of the money to some charity? Do I sell it and put it towards a down payment on a house?”

Whatever Becca does decide to do with Garrett’s ring that he gave her when he proposed his love for her and vowed to spend his life with her, hopefully, Becca does it before she marries Thomas Jacobs, the man she says is the one.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.