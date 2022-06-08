Becca Kufrin shares intimate details about her proposal to Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs give details about Becca’s proposal. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met and started their relationship on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

While they left the island as individuals, they reconciled once back in real-life, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

As the duo hinted at potential engagement ideas and timelines, no one saw what was coming for real on May 29th.

Not only did the couple get engaged, but it was actually Becca who proposed to her boyfriend, Thomas. The duo took to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to talk about their non-traditional engagement and their future.

What did Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs reveal about their engagement details?

During the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the couple first talked about how their family and friends thought it was so cool that Becca took the unconventional route and proposed as the girl.

Tomas stated, “If you think about it, the sentiment of it is so incredible. I have someone who cares about me so much, she wanted to do that for me.”

He went on to say, “It’s not just about the idea, but to have the courage for that to be an idea you want to act on, it’s amazing. I feel very fortunate to be able to experience that and even more fortunate that it’s with you, Becca. I’m just excited for this life.”

What made Becca decide to be the one to propose?

Becca reflected back on her own childhood to share her answer, as she said, “It’s ‘traditional’ for a man to propose to a woman, but I remember being in eighth grade in dance and at the recital, my ballet teacher proposed to her husband.”

She went on to state, “I remember as an eighth-grader, my first thoughts were ‘That’s weird,’ but then right away I was like, ‘Actually, that’s kind of cool.’ I still remember that moment from decades ago that it was rad to be switching the norm.”

While the two have received backlash and criticism for going against the norm, it hasn’t seemed to bother Becca in the least. In fact, she has spoken up to the haters and said that love is love, and every relationship is different; thus, why should it even matter who does the proposing?

What will they do with their last names after marriage?

Becca commented on how they will move forward with the changing of her last name after becoming married.

She declared, “We’re going to hyphenate. I don’t know if it matters which comes first, like Kufrin-Jacobs or Jacobs-Kufrin, but we’ll for sure hyphenate and we’ll have our kids hyphenate too. They are both of us.”

Thomas reiterated the fact that it’s important for them to hyphenate their names, especially for Becca. Because she lost her father, and she doesn’t have any brothers to carry on the last name Kufrin, it’s important for them to carry on her family name.

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait for this wedding and for some little Kufrin-Jacobs’ or Jacobs-Kufrin’s to join this world. For the entire episode with Becca, Thomas, and co-host, Michelle Young, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.