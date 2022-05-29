Becca Kufrin says Thomas Jacobs got sick from a dirty snorkel in Hawaii

Becca Kufrin says her boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs, got sick in Hawaii. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are a fun-loving reality couple that gets paid to play, but that can come at a cost.

While the two have been traveling quite a bit lately, their most recent trip was to Hawaii. However, things didn’t quite end up how they thought they would.

Instead of leaving Hawaii tanned, happy, and healthy, Thomas left with a lingering sickness from one of the activities on the island.

The power couple will likely continue to keep busy traveling and doing their social media influencer gigs, despite the latest hiccup.

What happened to Thomas Jacobs?

While Becca relayed their good times through pictures, there was an incident that really put a damper on their vacation.

As Becca posted a montage of photos from their trip, she also captioned the numerous pictures with, “A little late but Hawaii was great (flower emoji) here is a compilation of our faces before @thomasajacobs caught a viral lung infection from a dirty snorkel.”

Thomas and others commented on Becca’s post

Thomas responded first to Becca’s caption as he posted, “Lucky egg > Lung infection #EaglePowersActivate.”

Fans of Thomas and Becca piped up after Thomas wrote what he did and wanted to make sure he was ok and ask what place it was so that others wouldn’t get sick as well.

One person even tagged the couple and asked, “@thomasajacobs @bkoof was it legionaries? My son almost died from that. Scariest month of my life. Hope you’re on the mend and back out adventuring! (red heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Another person had no clue that could even happen, as she exclaimed, “Omg a viral lung infection from a dirty snorkel?!? Dear lord! I didn’t even know that was a thing!”

Others wrote about how cute Becca and Thomas are together, how happy they are for the twosome, and how excited they are for their future together.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca’s franchise past

Becca Kufrin has suffered a great deal of heartache and heartbreak during her stints in the Bachelor franchise. She was publicly broken up with by Arie Luyendyk, Jr. after he chose Becca as his winner but then had a change of heart and wanted to be with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, instead.

Becca then chose Garrett Yrigoyen when she was the leading woman on The Bachelorette, but because of some racially insensitive comments, Becca decided he wasn’t the one for her.

After Becca broke up with Thomas Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise, fans thought she was in for yet another heartbreak; however, things ended up working out for the couple, and now they are more in love than ever and talking about engagement.

Becca and Thomas did, in fact, post some adorable pictures together and look happier than ever. Now, Bachelor Nation fans are just anxiously awaiting Thomas’ proposal and Becca’s emphatic yes to the question!

