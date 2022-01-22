Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs live out his ‘childhood dream’ and it looks like they had a blast

Thomas Jacobs receives a kiss from Becca Kufrin. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs is seen practicing his wizardry, as he and his girlfriend, Becca Kufrin, visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The pair met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and despite Becca being a former The Bachelorette star and Thomas being a former The Bachelorette villain, they have hit it off and seem to be happier than ever together.

Thomas and Becca’s recent trip to visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is just one of their many trips and getaways but it just might be the one Thomas will never forget.

You’re a wizard, Tommy

In the caption of a photo from the theme park, Thomas wrote, “‘You’re a Wizard, Tommy’ Lived out a childhood dream today, pretty freaking cool,” ending with a heart-smiley face emoji.

It looks like Thomas is fulfilling his long-awaited dream of his as a Harry Potter lover.

Thomas and Becca have been together since Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and continue to fall more and more in love it seems.

Traveling together looks to be something they enjoy doing, especially when it involves Thomas’ fictional hero.

Becca served as Thomas’ photographer as he reenacted a Harry Potter-like scene with the new wand he received.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Becca even commented back to Clare Crawley on Thomas’ post: “@clarecrawley after a few convincing words with the wandmaker, she let us go in the backroom and test out Tommy’s true skills. Glad I was simply a bystander for that magic moment.”

Thomas Jacobs is living his best life

Thomas is living his best life as he wears the true Harry Potter garb around Universal Studios and The Wizarding World, all the while with a huge smile on his face.

Posing with his girlfriend, Becca Kufin, Thomas lifted his wand in the air in true Harry Potter fashion.

Not only did Thomas get to act out his magical wizardry skills, but he and Becca saw the Hogwarts Express and even got to taste test some Butterbeer.

This is evident as Thomas is shown on his Instagram post with a Butterbeer mustache…yes, still wearing his Hogwarts gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas (@thomasajacobs) Thomas Jacobs enjoys his trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Which Harry Potter house is does Thomas Jacobs claim he’s in?

One fan asked Thomas in the comments what house he is, which is a legit, million-dollar question when it comes to true Harry Potter fans.

Thomas’ answer: “Gryffindor!”

He added, “Becca is a self-proclaimed Slytherin.” A Gryffindor and a Slytherin dating? Together? In the world of Harry Potter, that is extremely unique and unheard of.

Hopefully, Becca and Thomas’ romance can withstand the houses within Harry Potter world, and they can truly live happily ever after.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.