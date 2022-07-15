Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs buy a house together

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs buy a house. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have had quite the ride since they met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 last summer.

While they left Mexico apart, the two rekindled their romance after they removed themselves from the show and away from the cameras.

Since then, the duo has been going strong and is more in love than ever.

After Becca broke tradition and proposed to Thomas instead of the usual, other way around, fans loved them even more.

Now the couple officially owns a home together and can start to build their family as they also plan for a wedding in the future.

While they both want kids, right now they are fur baby parents to their dogs, Minno and Leo, and they love them like their children.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are now officially homeowners

Becca took to her Instagram page to share the news to all of Bachelor Nation that she and Thomas have bought a house together.

She posted photos of herself and Thomas on their new front porch with their two pups and a red and white “SOLD” sign in front of them. In one, Becca is kissing Thomas on the cheek, and in another, he is reciprocating the favor.

In the third photo, Thomas could be seen popping a bottle of champagne as the two jump and watch the cork shoot up into the air. Becca had two glasses ready to fill full of bubbly to celebrate the new place they will call their own.

Becca also captioned the photos by saying, “Officially co-home owners! Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”

Bachelor Nation loves Becca and Thomas’ announcement

Tayshia Adams, who has been on The Bachelor, the leading woman for The Bachelorette, and on Bachelor in Paradise, exclaimed, “Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!! Can’t help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!! [kissing face emoji and three black hearts].”

Trista Sutter, the very first Bachelorette in franchise history, who is still married to her pick, Ryan Sutter, offered her congratulations. Moreover, Tia Booth, who both recently got engaged and announced news of her pregnancy and gender reveal of having a boy, shouted, “Wooooo!!!!”

Natasha Parker, a fellow Bachelor podcast co-host, wrote, “Congrats bb!!! Cant wait to come over [three heart-faced emojis].”

Sharleen Joynt, the host of Bachelor in Paradise Canada, gave her support to the couple as she said, “THIS MAKES ME IMPOSSIBLY HAPPY!!! Congratulations you two!! [three red hearts].”

Also, Rodney Mathews, who is close to both Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, wrote jokingly, “Congrats mom and dad!!”

Now that Becca and Thomas are planning their wedding and own a house together, Bachelor Nation can’t wait to hear news of a wedding date and potential Becca and Thomas babies in the future.

