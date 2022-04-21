Basketball Wives Season 10 gets a premiere date and a huge cast shakeup

Basketball Wives returns for Season 10. Pic credit: VH1.

After a long hiatus Basketball Wives is finally back for Season 10 and viewers can expect some drastic cast changes when the show returns. There has been a huge shakeup with only a few of the women from last year’s cast making the cut for the new season.

Following Season 9, things appeared to be up in the air regarding the future of the franchise due to mediocre reviews from longtime viewers. The season was also shorter than usual with only nine episodes and for the first time in its history, there was no reunion.

However, it seems the network has found a way to revitalize the franchise and they’re hoping the new lineup of MVPs will do the trick.

A few people from last season are noticeably missing from the recently released trailer. However, their presence might not be missed given the new lineup.

Basketball Wives gets a major cast shakeup for Season 10

Basketball Wives is finally back for Season 10 with some familiar alums stemming back several seasons and they have a lot of drama in store for fans of the show.

OGs Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Malaysia Pargo are all making a return and it seems executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will still be in the mix. However, some well-known former cast members have been brought back to the franchise as well.

Angel Brinks who first made her debut in Season 5 is back and she’s pregnant! However, the trailer shows trouble in paradise for Angel as the group casts suspicion on her relationship with her baby’s father, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star, Roccstar.

Brandi Maxiell has made a return as well, but this time she’s no longer BFFs with Malaysia Pargo. Throughout Brandi’s three seasons on the show, the two women were closer than ever but now they are no longer friends. When the season returns we’ll see them come face to face for the first time in three years.

Several MVPs make up the Season 10 cast

The other MVPs joining the Season 10 cast are Brooke Bailey who was a cast member back in Season 2, DJ Duffey from Season 5, and Brittish Williams who joined the show in Season 3.

The one thing these three women have in common is that they didn’t spend many years on the show but they left quite an impression on viewers nonetheless.

Noticeably absent from the cast lineup is Evelyn Lozado, who quit the show for good.

The OG made the announcement last year and noted “I am no longer going to do Basketball Wives. I think that It’s time for me to open up the universe to other things.”

Evelyn’s longtime nemesis Tami Roman is also absent from Season 10 and is now busy hosting a new show on VH1.

Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres Monday, May 16 at 8/7c on VH1.