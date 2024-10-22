Bariki Smith’s mom begs Teen Mom fans to put money on his books, buy him food

Bariki Smith is in need of cash and food, and his mom is hoping to help him out.

Currently, the Teen Mom alum is serving time behind bars in Clark County, Nevada.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Nevada on July 11.

While Bariki (who goes by Bar) serves his time, his mom, Shenandoah Williams (who goes by Shen), is asking Teen Mom viewers to contribute money and food.

Shen posted on Instagram on Tuesday, including a photo of Bar talking on the phone from inside prison.

Text over the photo included Bar’s name, his inmate ID number, and the address for the Clark County Detention Center, where he resides.

Bariki’s mom asks for donations, including cash and food

Shen set the post to the song Rise Up by Andra Day, and in the caption, she provided information for those interested in donating to Bar.

“Add funds to his pin for calls go to GTL set up account add funds,” her caption began.

“Jail number above. To buy him food https://www.icaregifts.com/ClarkNV.html please no pork if possible,” she continued.

Lastly, Shen explained how to send photos to Bar using a free app.

“To send pictures which he would love (just pic of sun lol) the app is called FreePrints @freeprints don’t shoot the messenger,” she wrote.

Shen disabled comments on the post, which has received 482 likes as of the time of this publishing.

The link in Shen’s caption takes Instagram users to the website www.icaregifts.com, where they can shop from Bar’s personalized catalog.

Clark County Detention Center offers inmates 11 different care packages, including snacks and personal care items ranging in price from $24.99 to $49.99.

Bar is serving time for multiple charges

Per Clark County’s website, Bar’s current charges include kidnapping in the second degree, coercion of domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, residential burglary (first offense), aggravated stalking, and arrest of a fugitive from another state on a warrant.

Bar’s five charges are listed on Clark County, Nevada’s website. Pic credit: www.redrock.clarkcountynv.gov

These are his most recent charges, in addition to a number of previous arrests in 2022, including willful discharge of a firearm and fleeing state lines to avoid arrest or punishment after being charged with a crime in another state.

Bariki was incarcerated for an alleged kidnapping incident involving Ashley Jones

As Monsters and Critics reported over the summer, Bar’s estranged wife, Ashley Jones, updated her fans and followers after enduring the alleged “traumatic” kidnapping for which Bar is currently serving time.

According to the police report, Ashley told officers that Bar forced his way inside her apartment.

Ashley requested that the police accompany her inside and ask Bar to leave as she was “very scared” of him and was “crying, shaking, and very emotional.”

Ashley claimed that Bar took her phone, keys, and electronics from her and demanded that she drive to her new boyfriend’s house.

When Ashley refused, he reportedly told her, “Say something again, and I will break your f**king jaw,” and then allegedly barricaded them inside the apartment.

Bar, who reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest during the ordeal, was detained at the time of the incident.

Ashley called the experience “triggering and traumatic” but assured her fans that she and her daughter, Holly, whom she shares with Bar, were “safe” amid increasing concerns.

“I am trying my best to handle this with grace because my child is watching, and at the end of the day Bar is Hollys father,” Ashley wrote in her Instagram Story.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.