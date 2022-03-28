Bare-faced Kim Kardashian spotted with ex Kanye West at Saint’s soccer game — See the pics

A fresh-faced Kim Kardashian was spotted with her ex Kanye West for their son Saint’s soccer game. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted together at their son Saint’s soccer game and Kim sported a makeup-free face for the event.

Kim and Kanye may be officially divorced, but the former couple still co-parents their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Despite their rocky relationship following their divorce, the exes came together peacefully for the sake of their kids.

Makeup-free Kim Kardashian, Kanye West come together for son Saint’s soccer game

As their second-eldest child Saint played in his soccer game, Kim, Kanye, and their firstborn child, daughter North West, watched from the sidelines.

Kim was fresh-faced for the sporting event, wearing her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun, showing off her natural beauty with no makeup and a toned-down look.

Kim didn’t overly accessorize for her day as a soccer mom, opting for an all-black ensemble including a zip-up jacket, leggings, flip flops, and matching sunglasses.

The 41-year-old fashion mogul brought some warm beverages along for the game as she was seen walking with North, who also dressed comfortably for her brother’s soccer game.

Kim Kardashian and North West spotted at Saint’s soccer game. Pic credit: Backgrid

North sported an oversized lilac sweatshirt and baggy jeans, showing off her green braids and checkered Vans, looking every bit a budding fashionista like her mom.

In another pic from the family outing, Saint looked excited and full of energy for his game, donning his soccer uniform.

Kim and Kanye peacefully co-parenting is promising news

As TMZ reported, Kim and Kanye didn’t interact much, although they were in close contact. Kanye had his phone out during the game, filming his son and looking excited to be cheering him on.

Kanye has complained recently of not being able to see his kids enough, while Kim has claimed otherwise.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Earlier this month, after Kanye made a comment on Instagram about being “allowed” to see his daughter North, Kim fired back.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” Kim clapped back at her ex.

Kim has moved on from her relationship with Kanye and has been dating Pete Davidson since last fall, which hasn’t exactly sat well with Kanye.

Fans who are Team Kim have signed a petition to ban Kanye from this year’s Coachella Festival, claiming he has been “harassing, manipulating, and hurting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and others for over a year now.”

The pics of Kim and Kanye peacefully co-parenting are promising news that the exes are able to come together for the sake of their kids.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.