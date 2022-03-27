Bar Smith gets deep during Q&A– talks mental health and how Teen Mom 2 has changed his life

Bar Smith dishes on his mental health. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith recently opened up to his followers on social media about his mental health and his journey on the show. He also reflected on what life would be like if he hadn’t met his wife Ashley Jones and had their daughter Holly.

According to Bar, if things hadn’t worked out the way they did –both with his family and the show-he would probably be in jail right now.

The 25-year-old also took responsibility for his portrayal on the MTV series over the years and admitted that it’s his fault for putting himself in negative situations.

Bar Smith opens up about his mental health

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Bar Smith got personal with curious Teen Mom 2 viewers about his life.

One person queried about Bar’s mental health, and he admitted, “Every day is a new battle but that’s part of mental health.”

The MTV personality also shared what he does to get himself out of a negative space during his “down days.”

“I try my best to feed the positive…to the best of my ability, so I’m alright,” said Bar –who later admitted that he and wife Ashley have had second thoughts about the show.

He confessed that they’d had moments of regret about signing up for the show and being in the public eye.

Bar also responded to a comment about being depicted as the “villain” and admitted that he doesn’t blame the network for how he has been portrayed.

“In all honesty, I can’t fully blame MTV,” said Bar. “While they focus on my negative things, for the most part, I also put myself in a lot of negative situations or don’t take the necessary steps to prevent certain things.”

Pic credit:@barikismith/Instagram

Bar Smith thinks he would be in jail if it weren’t for the show and his family

The Teen Mom 2 star also responded to a question by another Instagram follower who asked what he would be doing if he hadn’t joined the show.

“Got a strong feeling without Ash and Holly I wouldn’t be here, or I’d be sitting in a cell for a very long time,” confessed Bar. “MTV gave me the base to build because I was lost tbh.”

Thankfully, Bar has been trying to turn his life around, and recently viewers have been rooting for him and Ashley amid their ongoing marital issues.

As for what’s next, the young dad noted that he just wants to further his business ventures and to be the “best” version of himself.

Pic credit:@barikismith/Instagram

Furthermore, he wants to “be the best father and husband I can be and just enjoy being alive.”

