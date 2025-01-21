Bachelor Nation’s Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell are married

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell are married just one year after his proposal rocked Bachelor Nation.

Now, the naysayers can sit down because Brayden and Christina have proved that their relationship is more than a publicity stunt.

In January 2024, Brayden made waves when he got down on one knee and asked Christina to marry him.

That’s because he did it at the live Golden Bachelor wedding, where Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married.

It turns out that Brayden asked permission to propose in advance, so everyone who needed to know he was about to steal the spotlight already did.

Let’s hope it’s not an omen because Gerry and Theresa are already divorced and moving on with their lives just months after their rushed but gorgeous Bachelor Nation wedding.

It turns out that Brayden and Christina didn’t even stay engaged for a year before tying the knot.

And they got married a lot quieter than how they got engaged.

The big news was posted on the Bachelor Nation YouTube page, where the new couple shared their wedding with fans.

It started with Brayden excitedly telling the camera that they got their marriage license and “nobody knows!”

Brayden and Christina kept that news quiet for over a month, too, because their wedding date was December 12, 2024.

In the video, Christina explained, “The engagement was much different. Everybody knew.”

Then Brayden chimed in, explaining that they wanted to “switch it back up” and celebrate their wedding quietly.

Christina shared wedding photos and what made her dress so special

The pair shared an Instagram post today that is full of wedding photos, revealing their big news to Bachelor Nation.

In the caption, Christina wrote, “Yes we are ACTUALLY MARRIED! 💒 last photo is of my parents wedding because I wore my moms wedding dress for a lot of these photos 🫶🏼 #novemberrain.”



She continued, “This was a styled shoot though. Check out my last post if you want to see the actual day of photos taken by Blakely on my phone 😅.”

All the photos are beautiful, but Brayden and Christina’s actual wedding was really special, and her daughter has a knack for photography.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this Bachelor Nation couple. Hopefully, they’ll keep us all in the loop as they continue to build a life together.

