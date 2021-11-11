Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti gives advice to single people

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have had an up and down roller coaster themselves. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti, Bachelor Nation alum, co-host of the Almost Famous podcast, and world record holder of the most tears spilled on a reality show, shared an update with her followers.



Sitting on the couch looking cozy, Ashley let her followers know that Jared was in Mexico for a few days. She went on to talk about living alone and how she used to love it. But, she claimed she would get so excited about her husband coming home.

Ashley shared that she used to crave alone time; however, she doesn’t crave alone time away from Jared.

Ashley said, “I always thought before I was married that I would crave alone time, but I don’t from him. That’s, like, the number one sign I think you should look for when looking for a spouse.”

She captioned her Instagram story, “I always worried that I would miss alone time. But I don’t. My biggest advice for singles, find someone you always get excited to be next to…is that ridiculously obvious?!”

Perhaps some of those in Bachelor Nation who are still single will take her advice to heart.

Ashley and Jared have seen their own fair share of ups and downs

Ashley and Jared have been through a roller coaster of ups and downs, and that was way before they even started officially dating.



The pair met in August 2015 during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While Ashley clearly fell in love the second she set eyes on Jared’s extremely chiseled jaw, he was a little more apprehensive, wanting to play the field a bit (BIP code for waiting to see if someone better would walk down the stairs in Mexico.)



The pair returned for season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, only for things to get even more dramatic. Ashley brought us reality t.v. gold when Jared went on a date with Caila Quinn, and she told the camera, “Caila ruined everything, and she’s a backstabbing whore of a friend!”



Despite all the ups and downs, the pair got together in May 2018 and became engaged in June during season 4 of BIP. They married in August 2019 and announced Ashley’s first pregnancy in July of this year in an Amazon Livestream.

Ashley doesn’t think Clayton Echard will make a good Bachelor

As for what Ashley thinks about the recent news that Clayton Echard will be the next Bachelor, she wasn’t exactly on board. While appearing on Daily Pop, Ashley claimed there is “nothing truly charismatic about him.” She added she would like to know “why the producers picked Clayton to be The Bachelor.”

Well, he doesn’t have Jared’s natural charm and handsome jawline, but perhaps Clayton will sway fans in his favor when his season starts.

