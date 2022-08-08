Bachelor Nation stars visit Ashley and Jared Haibon’s coffee lounge

Bachelor in Paradise couples and The Bachelor stars linked up over the weekend. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon recently had a Bachelor Nation reunion at their coffee lounge.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple owns and operates Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge.

Several Bachelor Nation stars have visited the shop to show support.

During a recent visit, Ashley and Jared were joined at the shop by Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Joe and Serena did a Q&A with Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge customers.

The Bachelor Season 26 stars Genevieve Parisi and Jill Chin also attended.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcome Bachelor Nation stars to coffee lounge

Genevieve Parisi took to her Instagram Stories to share a group photo at the coffee lounge with fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

The group was all smiles for the photo booth pic, as Joe Amabile and Jared Haibon stood behind Genevieve, Ashely Iaconetti, Serena Pitt, and Jill Chin.

Genevieve wore a soft-colored crop top and jeans, and Jill and Serena also went with light-colored crop tops as Serena paired her shirt with tan bottoms and Jill with black.

Ashley wore a black graphic tee with white and pink print as she placed an arm around Genevieve for the photo.

In a since-deleted video, Ashley also shared clips on her Instagram Stories of the Q&A Joe and Serena participated in with lounge patrons.

Pic credit: @genparisi/Instagram

Mike Johnson lifts up and supports Jared Haibon at coffee lounge

Bachelor Nation stars that have previously visited Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge include The Bachelorette Season 15 fan favorite Mike Johnson.

Mike Johnson showed his support at the lounge and enjoyed some espresso martinis.

Jared shared a playful photo from the lounge on his Instagram that featured Mike holding Jared up on his shoulders as Mike gave a peace sign and Jared opened his arms wide.

The duo was all smiles behind the counter of the coffee lounge as intrigued fans snapped a pic from behind.

Jared captioned the post, “When life gets you down, have Mike Johnson lift you up. It was such a great night at @audreyscoffeelounge on Monday night. The biggest reason why was because this guy took the time to come to Rhode Island to help support our business. Can’t thank you enough, @mike_johnson. You are the man.”

The latest Bachelor Nation gathering at Jared and Ashley’s coffee lounge shows that franchise stars remain supportive of one another and their endeavors.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.