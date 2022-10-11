Bachelor Nation stars congratulate Clare Crawley on her engagement 

Clare Crawley is off the market after a recent proposal. Pic credit: ABC

Clara Crawley announced big news this week.

The Bachelorette Season 16 star revealed her engagement to Ryan Dawkins.

Ryan got down on one knee and proposed to Clare, surrounded by lanterns.

Clare said yes, calling her response “the easiest YES of my life.”

The joyous moment was captured in a photo that Clare shared with her 1 million Instagram followers, and the post was instantly flooded with congratulations.

Friends, fans, and several Bachelor Nation stars expressed happiness for Clare.

Bachelor Nation stars celebrate Clare Crawley’s engagement news

Clare Crawley took to Instagram to share her post.

In the photo, Clare wore a white dress and brown high-heel boots outdoors and covered her face as Ryan knelt on one knee and smiled up at her in a white tee and dark pants.

Clare captioned the post, “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️.”

After being a part of The Bachelor franchise for years and appearing in several of its spinoffs, Clare has formed many relationships within Bachelor Nation. They were all happy to see Clare get engaged.

Bachelor Nation’s Natasha Parker wrote, “You deserve the world! Too happy for you & your healing.”

The Bachelor Season 17 star Sarah Herron exclaimed, “Oh my god!!!!! Clare!!!!! Congratulations guys!!!!!”

Jade Roper commented, “Omg omg omgggggg!! So happy for you!!! Congrats, Clare!!”

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti, who is currently featured with her husband Jared Haibon on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, wrote, “AHHHHHH YEESSSSS!!! Congratulations SO so happy for you!!”

Clare also received congratulations from Bachelor Nation ladies Raven Gates Gottschalk, Kelley Flanagan, Rachel Recchia, Heather Martin, Tia Booth, Rachel Lindsay, and Katie Thurston.

Katie expressed, “I am so happy for you and this growing family! I could cry right now. Congratulations missy!”

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

As for men within Bachelor Nation, Rodney Mathews, Dr. Joe Park, Chasen Nick, and John Hersey also congratulated Clare.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley shares a video from the night of the proposal

Along with sharing a photo in her engagement announcement, Clare also shared a separate post with a video of the joyous and emotional proposal.

The video was cinematic as Clare and Ryan lit lanterns and released them, joining a sea of lanterns glittering in the night sky.

Clare and Ryan shared a kiss before Ryan got down on one knee, and Clare reacted with surprise.

Clare then fell to her knees with a smile and nodded yes to Ryan as they kissed and embraced.

Clare kept the caption simple, writing in all-caps, “HIM,” with a red heart emoji.

Congratulations, Clare and Ryan!

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.