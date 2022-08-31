Bachelor Nation men attack each other with pillows in singing challenge

Men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette reunite. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 men formed a strong bromance and several of the men recently linked up for some fun.

The winner of Bachelorette Season 18, Nayte Olukoya, was joined by costars Rodney Mathews, Brandon Jones, Will Urena, Spencer Williams, and Leroy Arthur for their latest gathering.

Nayte, Rodney, and their The Bachelorette Season 18 pals shared a video partaking in a popular singing challenge game.

The game involved a single word showing up on screen and the participants having to quickly come up with songs that include the above word in their lyrics.

The Bachelorette Season 19 men played the game with pillows in hand as they whacked one another with pillows whenever they failed to come up with song lyrics for their word.

The guys appeared to have a blast as they played the game.

The Bachelorette Season 18 men get in pillow fight over singing challenge

Nayte Olukoya took to TikTok to share a video of him and Bachelor Nation guys attempting to ‘sing a song with the word’ given to them.

Nayte was up first in the video as he sat on a yellow couch with his four costars behind him, eagerly waiting to smack him with pillows if he messed up.

The word Nayte had to use was ‘hello.’ Nayte sang the word ‘hello’ as the men told him he had to keep going and sing more than just one word, but when he hesitated, they proceeded to whack him with pillows.

For Leroy’s turn, he had to use the popular word ‘Love,’ but he still struggled to come up with a song and was beaten down with pillows as the men laughed.

Spencer’s word was ‘stop,’ and he could barely get the word out before breaking down laughing and being hit with pillows. Will didn’t get a word out at all as he struggled to use the word ‘can’t’ in a song. Brandon had a similar fate with the word ‘All.’

Not a single one of the men was able to successfully complete the singing challenge, but they still had fun.

Nayte Olukoya, Rodney Mathews, and Brandon Jones made history

Michelle Young’s season featured an unprecedented moment for The Bachelor franchise.

After Michelle narrowed her men down to four, the group became the first ever final four to feature only men of color.

Along with Nayte, Rodney, and Brandon, Joe Coleman rounded out the historic final four.

Michelle ultimately got engaged to Nayte, but the pair have since split.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.