Bachelor Nation alum Krystal Nielson reveals her plan for second baby

Krystal Nielson talks about having a second baby. Pic credit: ABC

Krystal Nielson first made her debut in The Bachelor franchise when she competed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. during Season 22 of the show.

The health and fitness coach was seen as a villain by some and was even referred to as Hurricane Krystal by others while the show aired. There was a controversy between her and the other women a few times during the show, as well as between her and Arie because Krystal never held back with her thoughts, words, and actions. She was blunt and to the point on how she thought Arie was treating some of the women while in the lead role.

Fans either loved Krystal or loved to hate Krystal and her whispery voice that the other women in the house talked about and that Bachelor Nation fans loved to criticize.

What did Krystal Nielson say about Baby #2 and her growing family?

Krystal has been in a relationship with her current boyfriend, Miles Bowles, for about a year and a half now. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, named Andara, but according to Krystal, they are far from done with having kids.

When asked when Krystal and Miles plan to add a sibling for Andara to their family, Krystal exclaimed, “We’re absolutely planning for more! The plan is to stay super focused on work for the next six months and then start to plan for baby number two. Which is why I decided to ween Andara and have my ‘body to myself’ for a while.”

She also continued by saying, “TBH I’m excited but also intimidating thinking about that 20 month journey again!”

Krystal added that if they have a boy next, they might be done; however, if another little girl is in the plans, then chances are, a third will come along as well.

She also stated how much she loves being a mom and that it’s the best feeling in the whole world.

Krystal’s background in The Bachelor franchise

While she was eliminated in Week 6 by Arie on The Bachelor, she did go on Bachelor in Paradise and left engaged to Chris Randone during Season 5 on the island.

The duo even had a ceremony that was officiated by former Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, that featured many Bachelor Nation alums in attendance as well. However, less than eight months later, the two separated and quickly got divorced soon after the separation announcement.

It seems as if Krystal has found her nitch in life with her health and fitness lifestyle, as well as in finding a partner and being a mama.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC.