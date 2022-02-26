Bachelor in Paradise’s Tia Booth revealed her father has died after his fight with cancer

Tia Booth paid tribute to her late father after he lost his battle with cancer. Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia Booth paid tribute to her late father after revealing he’d lost his year-long battle with cancer.

The Bachelor in Paradise star praised her father for raising her to be an independent woman and asked him to look out for her in Heaven in a sweet post.

Tia Booth paid tribute to her late father after he lost his battle with Stage 4 cancer

Tia shared the sad news with her followers in an Instagram post with photos and videos of herself and her father.

“Thank you Daddy for teaching me how to protect myself, how to take a shot of tequila, and most importantly how to be an independent woman that doesn’t rely on anyone else for success (except you when my car breaks down),” she wrote.

Tia revealed her father’s diagnosis with Stage 4 cancer last year.

“After a year long fight, I’m so thankful you’re free from cancer’s evil grip. Keep an eye on me&Mama and keep on dancin in Heaven,” she wrote.

Tia Booth revealed how her father supported her on The Bachelor

The Bachelor in Paradise alum posted several photos snuggled up to her dad, as well as videos of him dancing, drinking, and fixing her car.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to share the special meaning behind a photo of the two in front of a tractor.

“One of my favorite pics of me& Dad. We were shooting my intro package for The Bachelor and he was so tickled to drive me around on a tractor. I hadn’t done that since I was a kid,” she wrote. “How lucky am I to have been loved by him SO MUCH.”

Bachelor Nation supported Tia Booth after she announced her father’s death

Bachelor Nation friends and alumni flooded the comments section to offer Tia their support and condolences.

“Sending you and your family so much love and prayers,” former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin wrote. “I’m sure Stevie Kuf was meeting him at the gates of Heaven with an ice cold beer. You have the best guardian angel now.”

Blake Horstmann, Raven Gates, and Serena Pitt also left heart-felt messages.

“Sorry for your loss Tia!” Bachelor in Paradise castmate Natasha Parker wrote. “Nothing like the bond between dad and babygirl, as his body rests his spirit lives on and surround you everywhere you go. Praying for you and your fam.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.