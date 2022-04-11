Bachelor in Paradise’s Kendall Long is in love — Here’s who she’s dating

Kendall Long introduces her new boyfriend, Mitchell Sage, to her fans. Pic credit: @itskendalllong/Instagram

Kendall Long has officially found love after getting rejected by her ex Joe Amabile on Bachelor in Paradise.

In an Instagram photo album showing off some of their weirdest moments together, the Bachelor Nation alum announced her new relationship with aerospace engineer Mitchell Sage.

Kendall thrilled fans with an inside look into the new relationship as she declared, “I’m in love” with her new mystery man.

Kendall Long introduces her new boyfriend in their weirdest moments together

Bachelor Nation fans have been rooting for Kendall to get another chance at love since Joe Amabile turned her down in favor of Serena Pitt on Paradise. After three rounds on Bachelor viewers’ screens, Kendall has found her match outside of the franchise.

“By the way, I’m in love,” Kendall captioned her post. “And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder.”

The new couple started out relatively tame with a shot cuddled up on a bench and posing in front of an exhibition at what appeared to be a museum date. They also looked loved up while snuggling on a picnic blanket outside.

Kendall and Mitchell got comfortable on a date night together as she sat in his lap and reached back to flash bunny ears on her new beau.

The photos began to take a turn as Mitchell held up the top half of a sparkling silver mannequin for the camera before Kendall joined him for another picture with the figure. The last photo returned the two to their museum date as they seemed to pretend to be part of the exhibit.

After her first reveal, Kendall has not been shy about posting her new man. The two recently hung out on a boat together with her dog and some friends. Mitchell appeared to have Pistachio the Dachshund’s approval as the two danced for a boomerang.

“With my boyz,” Kendall captioned the Instagram video.

Who is Kendall’s new boyfriend, Mitchell Sage?

As for who exactly Kendall’s new boyfriend is, Mitchell remains a mystery, for now, although his Instagram is marked as private, he writes he is, “Half aerospace engineer, half athlete, half matured adult” in his bio.

Mitchell also included a fun photo of himself sitting in a turtle-themed kiddie pool as his profile picture.

Fans of the Bachelor in Paradise alum will have to wait and see what the two will reveal next about their brand-new relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.