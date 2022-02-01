Bachelor in Paradise’s Abigail Heringer reveals what Noah Erb is really like and more

Bachelor in Paradise’s Abigail Heringer revealed what boyfriend Noah Erb is really like in a light-hearted video. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer shared an inside look into her boyfriend’s life in a video featuring Disney tunes, a clothes hanger, and the tiniest ponytail.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed Noah Erb is just as entertaining behind closed doors as he was onscreen.

Abigail Heringer secretly films boyfriend Noah Erb singing Disney tunes

Abigail posted a video of Noah singing along to Disney’s Mulan at the top of his lungs, seemingly unaware that she was taking a video.

Noah, still singing, then threw a clothes hanger at his giggling girlfriend when he noticed her capturing the moment on video. He didn’t appear too bothered, however, as he laughed along with Abigail.

The video was a response to a Q&A session Abigail was hosting on her Instagram story.

“What’s Noah really like?” one fan asked.

“Probably belting out tunes with that little Angel voice of his,” Abigail captioned the video.

“Don’t kill me @noah_erb lmfao,” she joked in smaller print at the bottom of the post.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb spark rumors they’re moving in together

Despite the teasing nature of the post, the couple has shown themselves to be very serious about their relationship in the past several months.

It even appeared that Abigail may be doubling down on rumors the two might move in together soon in another question she posted to her story.

“Are you staying in California, or going back and forth between coasts?” a follower asked.

“Still going back and forth for now! I still have my apartment in NYC but my lease is up in March,” Abigail wrote. “I pretty much spend most of my time in California at this point tho! I can’t deal with the cold anymore.”

She was also noticeably vague when asked “What are you looking forward to the most this year?”

“We got some big big plans coming up,” The Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote.

Abigail Heringer reveals how she and Noah Erb navigate long-distance

The couple is currently navigating a long-distance relationship as Noah works a five-month nursing contract in L.A. Abigail also revealed in her Q&A some of the best ways they stay connected across the distance.

“COMMUNICATION!! Over communicate even. This is so important!” Abigail wrote.

She also mentioned planning virtual dates and sending good morning and goodnight texts.

“It gives us something to look forward to and takes the pressure off of feeling like you need to talk about something for hours straight,” Abigail wrote of planning virtual dates.

Abigail and Noah have been a fan-favorite Bachelor nation couple since they spent time together on Bachelor in Paradise. It appears fans can continue to look forward to more updates as Abigail ended the session saying she might make weekly Q&A’s.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.