Bachelor in Paradise viewers love Deandra for picking Ivan after jewelry drama

While Deandra Kanu had Karl Smith and Chasen Nick fighting over her, Bachelor in Paradise fans cheered when she picked Ivan Hall in the latest rose ceremony.

Deandra had options on the beach but it got very awkward once both Karl and Chasen got into a battle of one-upping each other with jewelry.

Deandra Kanu picked Ivan Hall after jewelery drama

Both Ivan and Deandra have had a rocky journey in Paradise.

While Ivan thought he made a connection with Jessenia Cruz from Matt James’ season, she ultimately chose to pursue a connection with newcomer Chris Conran, someone with who she was spotted prior to coming to Paradise.

Karl thought he and Deandra had a connection after presenting her with his rose last week, but it was challenged after she felt sparks on a one-on-one date with Chasen.

In an effort to cement their relationship, Karl gifted Deandra a bracelet that he seemingly bought prior to arriving in Mexico. However, the act was soon overshadowed as Chasen presented Deandra with a majorly iced-out Cuban link-style necklace.

This didn’t sit well with Karl as this prompted a major confrontation between Chasen and him on the beach. Visibly upset, Karl questioned Chasen, “You usually hand out necklaces to people you meet like, the first time you meet them or what?”

Bachelor in Paradise viewers agreed with her decision

Fellow contestant, Noah Erb predicted that Deandra wouldn’t be into the gifts and he was right.

After all the drama that went down in Paradise, it’s obvious BIP viewers agreed with Deandra’s surprise decision in choosing Ivan over Karl and Chasen.

While Deandra initially wanted to give Chasen her rose, after the gift of the necklace, she admitted that she wasn’t completely convinced he was being genuine with his feelings.

“Like, he seems to like you, he got you a necklace, but I’m like, anyone can do that,” she told producers in a confessional. “Anyone who’s smart and knows how to get a rose can do that.”

Ivan has been a fan-favorite since his time on Tayshia’s season and Bachelor Nation clearly is here for him staying in Paradise.

Other viewers hoped a spark would ignite between the two as one fan wrote, “Ivan if you wanna swoop in on Deandr[sic]…I wouldn’t be mad.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.