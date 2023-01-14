Bachelor in Paradise star Johnny DePhillipo looks completely different with new mullet hairstyle

Johnny DePhillipo debuts his brand-new look. Pic credit: @johnnydephillipo/Instagram

Johnny DePhillipo is starting to look more like his pal Erich Schwer these days — especially now that the two have matching hairstyles.

Johnny recently had quite a memorable experience on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, has been switching up his style since appearing on viewers’ television screens last fall.

The Florida native was first seen as one of Gabby Windey’s top contenders on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, where he became close friends with Gabby’s winner and ex-fiance, Erich Schwer.

Erich became known for his curly, mullet hairstyle, which was very different from the straight shag we saw from Johnny all season.

However, it seems that Johnny may have wanted Erich’s signature style all along.

Johnny took to his Instagram Story on Friday, showing off his brand-new do’.

The Bachelorette’s Johnny DePhillipo debuts new mullet hairstyle

After such a tumultuous ending to his season of Bachelor in Paradise, it’s no wonder Johnny has wanted to start the new year off with a fresh switch.

He shared a video of him sitting in his car while showing off his curly new hair, showing his fans every angle of the stylized cut.

Of course, he gave an ode to Erich in the accompanied text, writing, “How ever tf @erich_schwer shakes his mullet.”

Pic credit: @johnnydephillipo/Instagram

The new look definitely has Johnny looking quite different than how he appeared on The Bachelorette and BIP.

Erich reposted the IG Story with his two cents, adding, “Need more volume brotha!”

Pic credit: @erich_schwer/Instagram

The two have worked up quite a bromance, even sharing posts of them spending time together “just the two of them” while in Los Angeles recently.

Johnny, Erich, and Jersey boy Tyler Norris also got matching tattoos shortly after The Bachelorette aired, which also goes to show just how close some contestants get while fighting for love in the Bachelor mansion.

Now that Johnny is out of the franchise for now, he has been sharing more content on social media and playing to his newfound fanbase. Being quite a hot commodity in Paradise (before Victoria swooped in), Johnny knows a thing or two about getting some attention.

Johnny turns heads with new Step One partnership

It’s not uncommon to see members of Bachelor Nation benefit from their follower count after appearing on the show, and this holiday season, it seems like Johnny did just that.

He shared a photo while standing in front of his Christmas tree, dressed in a black hoodie and a pair of green and red plaid briefs by Step One.

Step One is an underwear brand that only uses organic fabric, promising “no-chafe” products and offering customers a full refund if they are unsatisfied with their first pair.

“#AD – I had to treat myself right this Christmas and step into some StepOnes! As my man Marky Mark says ‘ My step one’s keep me snug,'” Johnny wrote.

While Bachelor fans may be used to seeing Johnny in his swim trunks, his newest partnership and mullet hairstyle has shown a whole new side to him.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.