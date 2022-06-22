Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Will Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs get married in Mexico?

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs talk about marriage in Paradise. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ love story has only continued to grow since they met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Not only are they engaged to be married, but Becca was the one who proposed to Thomas, therefore taking the non-traditional take on an engagement.

As they start to plan all of the details for their big day, Bachelor Nation fans are wondering when the wedding will happen, and if it might be this upcoming summer during Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs discuss whether they will have a wedding in Mexico

While Thomas joined his fiancé and co-host of Bachelor Happy Hour, Becca, the two decided to answer a question that they keep getting asked by fans everywhere.

Becca stated, “We’ve gotten this question a lot, but people are wondering now that we’re engaged, would we get married in Paradise?”

Thomas spoke up first as he answered, “I think anyone who’s followed us closely since we got together knows that we want a lot more of an intimate ceremony. Just the family and close friends, that’s just for us.”

Becca added to what Thomas said, and reiterated that while they do want a small and intimate wedding, they would love to have a huge reception and celebration after.

Thomas then answered the burning question that all Bachelor Nation fans want to know as he simply declared, “I know our ceremony won’t be in Paradise, but who’s to say we won’t have a massive celebratory reception or big party on the beach sometime.”

Becca and Thomas don’t want cameras around on their big day

As Becca listened to Thomas’ statement, she laughed and piped up that they really are planning everything without cameras around.

Thomas also claimed, “I just don’t necessarily see us doing anything in front of cameras to that extent. Our relationship has always just been for us. That was the silver lining of breaking up in Paradise. We had no expectations of anything after that and we got to choose to do things our own way.”

Although the two did leave the beach in Mexico individually, they were able to reconnect after they got back home. Both Becca and Thomas truly feel that they were able to reconcile because they could be themselves and not have to worry that cameras were following them around or documenting their every relationship move.

As fans prepare for Becca and Thomas’ wedding, they are so excited to hear more specific details like the venue and the wedding date. After having her heart broken on The Bachelor and after The Bachelorette, fans are just so happy that the third time was a charm for Becca. For the entire Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca and Thomas, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.