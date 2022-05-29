Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Expect to see these guys in Mexico

Who are some of the men headed to Paradise? Pic credit: ABC

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is coming up this fall, and while fans have speculated on which past contestants will be showing up on the island, they do know two things.

One, Jesse Palmer will be the host for Paradise, as he was for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s co-Bachelorette season that will air this summer.

Two, Wells Adams will be the bartender on the beach once again, and while some alums wanted to see Wells get promoted to host, others are glad to have him back, serving drinks and giving advice.

But now, Reality Steve has recently come out on his podcast and said he knows some of the men who will be showing up on the island come fall, and he has released names.

Who are the men that Reality Steve has named heading to Bachelor in Paradise?

Reality Steve has heard some names and relayed them to Bachelor Nation fans on Friday during his Reality Steve Podcast. He claimed that Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette would for sure be on Paradise.

He also declared that he for sure knows that Olu Onajide, Rick Leach, and Pardeep Singh from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will also show up at the beach to find love.

Per Reality Steve, those five guys are shoe-ins, but he has also heard of three other guys he believes will be on the show.

He stated those guys would be Michael Allio and James Bonsall, both from Katie’s season, and Rodney Matthews from Michelle’s season.

Reality Steve went on to mention that he believes if James goes, then Aaron Clancy could very well be added into the mix.

When will the contestants head to Mexico?

Since Bachelor in Paradise is airing sometime this fall, due to The Bachelorette airing this July, filming on the island will be starting in just over a week. That means contestants will begin heading to Mexico next weekend already.

According to Reality Steve, contestants will start heading to the island around June 6th or 7th to begin filming, and they will be there for about three weeks to film.

Reality Steve has said that in most seasons, the cast will be around 30-35 people at some point, with contestants being eliminated and new ones showing up.

He also relayed that he doesn’t have much information on the names of women who will be filming the show, but he did say that he believes most of them will come from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, which was the most recently aired.

Regardless of who shows up or doesn’t, it’s bound to be full of drama and excitement, and Bachelor Nation can’t wait to hear more! For the entire podcast episode with Reality Steve, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.