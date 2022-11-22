Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Are Brandon and Serene still together?

Bachelor in Paradise fans is hoping that Serene Russell and Brandon Jones are still together. Pic credit: ABC

Last night, Bachelor in Paradise came to an end for many of the contestants.

However, two couples were left standing, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell as well as Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.

The couples enjoyed a double date, and the men gushed about their ladies and how happy they were to have made it through all the drama.

Serene and Victoria also reciprocated the sentiments.

The cameras followed Brandon and Serene as they went to the fantasy suite together and expressed that they were ready for life outside of the bubble that is Paradise.

The pair also said they were eager to take their relationship to the next level and both admitted they could see an engagement at the end.

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell left Paradise engaged

Per the rumors, and the previews for tonight’s episode, Brandon got on bended knee and asked Serene to be his wife, and she gladly accepted.

The host, Jesse Palmer informed them that he recently got ordained and asked if they wanted to get married on the beach.

However, it seemed that the couple refused.

One would assume that they wanted to test their relationship outside of Paradise and without the cameras before making the ultimate commitment. They would also want their friends and families to witness their love and their exchange of vows.

So, Brandon and Serene left the beach as an engaged couple. But are they still together?

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are still together

After the episode, fans were wondering if Brandon and Serene were still together. And all signs point to the fact that they are still together and engaged.

Per their contract, the two cannot confirm or deny their current status but they’ve posted some pictures of their time on the show on social media.

The elementary school teacher pinned a picture of them standing on the famous stairs of the beach where contestants come and go. She wrote, “You make me feel deserving of all the things that I want.”

Brandon also recently shared a picture accepting a rose from Serene. He wrote, “Actions speak louder than words.”

BIP viewers are rooting for Serene Russell and Brandon Jones

Bachelor in Paradise viewers has been rooting for the pair. One viewer wrote that they want Brandon and Serene’s wedding to be as grand and beautiful as Catherine and Sean Lowe’s.

Other viewers commented that Brandon and Serene were the best couple Bachelor in Paradise had seen. And they wanted to know if the couple stayed together.

Tonight, the finale will air, and fans will find out the details of Serene and Brandon’s relationship at the reunion.

They will also find out all the juicy details from other couples.

