Bachelor in Paradise nominated for People’s Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2021 – Here’s how you can vote

Bachelor in Paradise could be named the reality show of the year at the People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ABC

The People’s Choice Awards is special for many reasons, especially because it amplifies the fans’ voices and it also recognizes reality television shows that aren’t always given recognition at other award shows.

This year, Bachelor in Paradise has been nominated in the coveted category of The Reality Show of 2021.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 proved to be a big success, producing several current couples and even making history by showcasing the first Black couple to get engaged in the entire franchise. Now BIP Season 7 could accomplish even more by being named the best reality show of 2021.

Here’s what to know about the Bachelor in Paradise nomination, and how you can vote for Bachelor in Paradise to increase its chances of winning in the category.

Bachelor in Paradise could take home a major win at the People’s Choice Awards

Bachelor Nation welcomed Bachelor in Paradise back with open arms after it took an extended hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a star-studded cast from several seasons of The Bachelor franchise, the show produced loads of buzz, drama, and cute couples in 2021.

Bachelor in Paradise continued to prove that it’s one of the most entertaining and successful installments of The Bachelor franchise, with three couples deciding to get engaged at the end of the season.

However, the fun reality series is up against some serious competition.

Bachelor in Paradise is nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 along with the following shows: 90 Day Fiance, Below Deck, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Here’s how to vote for Bachelor in Paradise

If you want to see Bachelor in Paradise take home this award during the People’s Choice Awards then here’s how to do it.

Go to votepca.com and search under their TV category.

Select The Reality Show of 2021 and click vote next to the Bachelor in Paradise icon that features a photo of the BIP beach.

The People’s Choice Awards allows fans to vote 25 times per day and you can do so in one full sweep. Just use the sliding scale at the bottom to indicate how many votes you’d like to cast for Bachelor in Paradise and then select submit vote.

Once you’ve logged in either via Facebook or email, your votes for Bachelor in Paradise will be submitted.

Then enjoy the star-studded award show on December 7 and see if the people find Bachelor in Paradise to be the best reality show of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards airs on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c on E! and NBC.