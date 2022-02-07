Bachelor in Paradise men ask fans to assign them Golden Girl roles while in Mexico

Three men from Bachelor in Paradise meet up in Mexico and play a game with fans. Pic credit: ABC

Three Bachelor in Paradise alums have been hanging out in Mexico together — Blake Horstmann, Noah Erb, and Joe Amabile.

While they were drinking, the men decided to take to Instagram to play a little game with Bachelor Nation and their fans.

Blake posted a picture of the three men as they had some drinks together and smiled at the camera. He captioned his post, “I was gonna play marry, f***, kill but i would be killed too many times…soooo which characters of Golden Girls would we be?”

He ended his caption with a laughing/crying emoji and #Tulum #lookslikeiwastheonlyonetowearahat #youregonnasayimblanche

So was Blake saying that he is the least liked out of the three men? Did the fans say that Blake was, in fact, the Blanche of the group?

Hence, Blake decided that matching the men up with the Golden Girls might be a better option, especially for him.

What did the fans think when it came to matching the men with the Golden Girls?

An abundance of fans took to commenting on this Instagram post by Blake. In fact, @bachelornationunite did agree with Blake as they posted, “you’d be Blanche idk why. If not Blanche then Rose (bc BETTY WHITE).”

Other fans agreed when they matched Blake with Blanche, Noah with Rose, and Joe with Sophia (or Dorothy), while another said, “Noah is Sophia.”

All three men are from Bachelor in Paradise

All three men are Bachelor in Paradise alums, as fans saw Joe on BIP twice. The first time he left with Kendall Long, however, their relationship wasn’t a forever one. Joe then decided to try once more, and despite advances from Kendall this past season, Joe stayed with Serena Pitt and proposed to her at the end of the summer.

Blake Horstmann was seen making it far in Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but then he had a rough start when he joined Bachelor in Paradise due to him hooking up with numerous girls. He tried to date Hannah Godwin on BIP, but eventually, Hannah chose Dylan Barbour over Blake, and he left the island.

Noah Erb was first on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette, where he famously let her shave his mustache off. He then went onto Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met and dated Abigail Heringer. Although they ended their relationship in Paradise, they are back together now.

As the comments continued to pour in on Blake’s Instagram page, others stated and claimed who they thought each of the guys would be most like when it came to the Golden Girls.

Bachelor Nation, what are your thoughts? Who would you match Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and/or Sophia?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.