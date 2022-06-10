Bachelor in Paradise: Hunter Haag spotted heading to film

Hunter Haag will be on Paradise! Pic credit: ABC

Hunter Haag didn’t find her happily ever after with Clayton on The Bachelor, but she is about to start the search for her Prince Charming again on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor Nation fans were introduced to Hunter on this past season of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Hunter came onto the show as a Human resources specialist and a Disney Princess who worked at Walt Disney World. With her sweet personality, she quickly made a lot of friends in the house, especially with the season’s winner, Susie Evans.

She now spends her time as a social media influencer, when she isn’t appearing on reality television.

Hunter Haag is the next name released by Reality Steve as he releases a photo of her

While fans and Twitter user Reality Steve alike expected to see quite a few contestants from Clayton’s season, they weren’t sure who or how many.

The second woman from his season has been named, after Serene Russell was revealed earlier, and it is Hunter Haag.

Hunter can be seen in Reality Steve’s photo below riding on transportation to the filming of the show. He tweeted out, “(BIP SPOILER): Expected her to be down there, but now confirmed: Hunter Haag, from Clayton’s season.”

What does Bachelor Nation think about this choice?

As names are continued to be released to the public slowly, fans have had a lot to say about production’s picks for the show.

Similar to the announcement that Lace Morris would be returning this season, fans are also a bit mixed about Hunter coming onto the show.

In fact, the first couple of viewers couldn’t even remember who Hunter was from this past season of The Bachelor, even though she was on the show until Week 5 when she was eliminated by Clayton.

They commented, “I don’t even remember her lol” and “Lol I am so glad I’m not the only one!! I thought the same thing (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Another fan also seemed confused as she wrote, “?????? We have 0 clue,” while one man seemed to like the choice of Hunter making it to filming as he stated, “nice!”

Other fans were kind of nonchalant and unimpressed really as they stated, “Ehh” and “No one cares.” However, two others seemed to be excited and happy as they exclaimed, “Huntiiiiii!!!” and “Well okay.”

As names continue to be revealed and announced for the upcoming Season 8 of the show, Bachelor Nation fans are anxiously awaiting to see what other surprises the franchise has up its sleeves. How many more of Clayton’s women will viewers see on the beach?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.