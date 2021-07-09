Bachelor in Paradise casting: Bachelor Nation reacts as names are revealed

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile is one of the contestants on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise has released its complete cast of women and men who will compete for the show’s seventh season. It didn’t take long for fans to share their thoughts on who would be the latest reality stars looking for love on the show’s sunny Mexico resort setting.

The new cast will be made up of 19 singles from past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. These individuals will be joined by more contestants who show up as surprise additions.

Variety reported that the following Bachelor Nation alums would join the cast.

From Season 25 of The Bachelor: Abigail Heringer, Jessenia Cruz, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, and Victoria Larson.

Stars from Season 16 of The Bachelorette are Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch, Noah Erb. Star from Season 17 of The Bachelorette Karl Smith. Season 24 of The Bachelor stars Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Tammy Ly, and Victoria Paul.

Tahzjuan Hawkins of Season 23 of The Bachelor and Joe Amabile “Grocery Store Joe” of Season 14 of The Bachelorette round out the reality stars competing for love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Who will host?

No permanent host of Bachelor in Paradise has been announced on the heels of Chris Harrison’s departure from The Bachelor franchise in June of this year. Harrison stepped back from The Bachelor in March after he defended Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell over racist imagery from her past. Chris and the production company of the series came to a mutual agreement regarding his leaving the series three months later.

The current season of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston is hosted by former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bachelor in Paradise will be helmed by a rotating group of celebrity hosts including Lil Jon, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Bachelor alum Wells Adams, who will pull double-duty as the show’s bartender.

Fans react to Bachelor in Paradise casting

Fans reacted to the casting of some beloved and newbie members of Bachelor Nation who will take their place on the beach as they attempt to look for love once again on Bachelor in Paradise.

They shared their remarks in the comments section of the Bachelor in Paradise Instagram page.

“When Abigail, joe, Ivan, and Brendan are the only people I can tolerate watching :))),” wrote one fan.

Fans reacted to the casting for the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I just want to be clear that I am solely watching this for grocery store Joe,” claimed a second fan.

“Grocery Store Joe transforming to Supermarket Joe,” joked a third Instagram user. This caused Joe Amabile to reply to his comment with a laughing and crying emoji.

The above follower couldn't remember half the cast members.

“Is it just me or do you also not remember who have these people are?! Either way, here for it!” claimed a fourth Instagram user who received 340 likes for their statement.

Bachelor in Paradise will debut Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.