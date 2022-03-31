Bachelor in Paradise: Are Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright already dating?

Andrew Spencer dishes on a rumor about him and Teddi Wright. Pic credit: ABC

Andrew Spencer appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette with leading woman Katie Thurston. Viewers watched as the two had a heartbreaking split and goodbye.

Currently, Andrew is part of the Bachelor Live on Stage group and has a large group of friends who are Bachelor Nation alums. One of those alums is his cousin, Clay Harbor. Therefore, Andrew probably knew what he was getting himself into when he applied and went on the show. In fact, Andrew and Clay were roommates for a while and seemed to have a great time together.

During Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor that just finished, Clay wanted to set up his cousin with one of Clayton’s eliminated contestants, Teddi Wright, and it seems like the feeling could be mutual.

Are the rumors true that Andrew Spencer and Teddi Wright are dating?

As a recent guest on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Andrew responded to the rumors that he and Teddi are currently an item.

Apparently, since Clay came out and wanted the two to date, Bachelor fans have come out in heaps and bounds to try to ship Andrew and Teddi, and that’s where the rumors came from.

Andrew was quoted saying, “I have not met Teddi yet, but I’ve heard great things about her, obviously. She is one of the girls I’m definitely hoping to see on the beach in ‘Paradise’ if I were to go or she were to go.”

He went on to state, “As far as that goes if you’ve heard anything, it’s all just rumors. There’s nothing going on between us. I’ve heard a couple things like people saying we’re dating, which is not true.”

Who else does Andrew have high hopes of meeting in Paradise?

While Clay would love to see Andrew matched up with Teddi, she isn’t the only woman that Andrew has high hopes of seeing in Paradise. He also said, “I’d like to see Teddi, Serene, and Eliza on the beach, and from an older season Jasmine, who recently became single from Peter’s season.”

It looks like Andrew has plenty of names on his list of women to seek out and get to know this coming summer on the island. To hear all of Andrew’s podcast episode with Bryan and Mike, click here.

Bachelor Nation fans and alums alike are hopeful that the rumor mill is incorrect and that there will be a Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise this coming summer.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th on ABC.