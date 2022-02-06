Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin celebrates her 27th birthday in style

Hannah Godwin celebrates her 27th birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin, past The Bachelor contestant who made it to Colton Underwood’s final three women, and past Bachelor in Paradise alum who met her fiancé on the show, celebrated turning a year older on February 4, 2022.

Hannah, who oftentimes posts fashionable pictures, this time took to her Instagram page to show her fans and viewers what she did to celebrate turning 27. She captioned her post and photos as she stated, “27 (pink heart and piece of cake emojis) I feel old now.”

What did Hannah Godwin do to celebrate her birthday and turning 27?

In Hannah’s first photo, she was shown with her fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum, who is also her fiancé, Dylan Barbour. She was hugging Dylan’s head close to her, as he had his eyes shut and his tongue out. In front of Hannah was her birthday cake which said “Birthday B***h” in white icing on the top.

In Hannah’s second photo, she can be seen surrounded by her close friends as they sat on a covered boat out on the water. The bright sun was in their faces as they all posed for the photo opp, with White Claws for everyone!

The third photo pictured showed viewers their spread of food, which included a charcuterie board of crackers, meats, and cheeses, plus Hannah’s Birthday B***h cake. Also on the table were creatively homemade treats for Hannah and her birthday guests.

Hannah’s party favors for her guests included custom bags of Flaming Hot Cheetos

There were individual pink bags of Flaming Hot Cheetos with custom graphics of Hannah in a black sports bra and a black jacket over the top, as she sported black aviator sunglasses. The packages read “Aquarius Season.”

Also included as party favors were custom bags of pink Skittles. Instead of the word Skittles, they said Hannah G, February 4, 1995.

Hannah’s fourth photo was the group of women who celebrated Hannah’s big day with her all dressed up and dolled up with make-up.

The last two photos showed Hannah on the boat, holding her Cheetos and getting cozy as they relaxed floating on the water.

Hannah has a lot to celebrate

Hopefully, Hannah had a great and special day celebrating her time with her close friends and fiancé. Bachelor Nation fans are so glad to see Hannah happy as she turned a year older and a year wiser.

Hannah has had a great year as a 26-year-old, as she and Dylan are better than ever. They bought a house together and they have survived quarantine as a couple. Now, Hannah, you and Dylan go plan that wedding!

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.