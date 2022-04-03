Bachelor Happy Hour and fans wish Becca Kufrin a happy birthday

Becca Kufrin turns 32. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin has been a huge part of The Bachelor franchise as she appeared in not only The Bachelor, but also The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

As she now co-hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with another Bachelor Nation alum, Michelle Young, she is able to keep in touch with former alums from all three shows, as well as interview and talk with current contestants who just finished a show or were just eliminated.

While she’s been engaged twice, it seems like her relationship now is getting stronger than ever as time goes on. As Becca and Thomas celebrate each day of their love together, hopefully, they will take some extra time out to celebrate just Becca as she turns another year older today.

Becca Kufrin celebrates 32 years

Today, Becca Kufrin turns 32 years old, and Bachelor Nation fans and alums are celebrating her. The Bachelor Happy Hour’s Instagram page showcased her photo with a happy birthday background.

Michelle Young, former Bachelorette lead, is now Becca’s co-host for the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. The podcast page, which features both women, posted about Becca’s birthday so that everyone could celebrate her on her special day.

The caption used to wish Becca a happy birthday on their page stated, “Happy Birthday Minno’s mom! We (heart emoji) you @bkoof!” Minno is Becca’s beloved dog.

Bachelor Nation fans took to the Instagram page with birthday wishes for Becca

Bachelor Nation fans took to the page to show their love for Becca and throw out the confetti and birthday wishes for her.

While some viewers just came out and wished her a happy birthday and put some birthday emojis with it, others expressed their love for her, the fact that she has now found love with Thomas, and that she has been a favorite Bachelorette.

One fan stated, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN!!!!! it’s my birthday too!!!! (red heart emoji),” while another simply put, “Happy birthday Becca (red heart emoji).”

Two other people wrote nice messages as they posted, “Happy birthday beautiful. So happy you finally found love,” and “My favorite bachelorette! Birthday Blessings Becca (cake emoji).”

Pic credit: @bachelorhappyhour/Instagram

Becca’s history with the Bachelor franchise

Becca Kufrin has made her way through the Bachelor franchise, as she started on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor. Although Becca won that season, during the finale, Arie ended their engagement and said he was still in love with Lauren Burnham, who was the runner-up.

While Becca was devastated, Lauren and Arie are still together today with three children. Becca then became The Bachelorette, where she chose Garrett Yrigoyen and got engaged again. However, they split too after Garrett made a comment that Rachel Lindsay felt was racially insensitive.

Recently, Becca went on Bachelor in Paradise, where she met and formed a relationship with Thomas Jacobs, who she is still with today. As she and Thomas continue to grow in their relationship, it seems as if they are more in love than ever as Becca goes into her 32nd birthday.

Becca made an impression on fans during her time on the show, and viewers flooded her comment section with well-wishes for her special day.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.