Austin’s exit from The Bachelorette has viewers excited about Bachelor in Paradise

This week, on The Bachelorette, Austin Ott decided it was time to go home.

His decision came after the first rose ceremony of the episode, where Thomas N and John were sent on their way.

After that, with numbers dwindling, the men were chattering about how anyone could go now because, at this point, all of them had close relationships with Jenn.

Austin felt like the odd man out since he was the only one who hadn’t had a one-on-one date with The Bachelorette star.

When he told Jenn he was leaving, Austin even said that he felt it was best for both her and the other guys to get out of their way.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The truth is, he had a great chance of going home at the next rose ceremony anyway, but that didn’t make it less painful when Jenn got the bad news.

Bad news for The Bachelorette means good news for Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelorette viewers were even sadder than Jenn Tran when it came to Austin’s exit, but many pointed to the silver lining: Bachelor in Paradise.

With Bachelor in Paradise renewed for next year, the show will be looking for standout cast members, and some are already counting Austin and his famous mullet in.

Guess we might see Austin in Bachelor in Paradise next year… 😏. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YIJSXWNWbz — Kiki Jasimine (@kiki_jasimine) August 6, 2024

One viewer even suggested that Austin’s exit was pre-planned, writing, “Austin just got a call from the producers of Bachelor in Paradise…”

Would that be so far-fetched? For Austin to cause some drama, further Jenn’s storyline, and fill up Episode 5 with an early exit that buys him a return later?

Some even want Austin for Bachelor, though it seems another guy is getting that edit instead. We’ll let you take guesses on who.

After all, cast members usually don’t end up with the lead role unless they land in the final four. Jenn Tran was one of the rare exceptions.

Welp need to see Austin as either the bachelor or in bachelor in paradise #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/O01psaX4G7 — MiniChimmy⁷ (@SabinneC) August 6, 2024

Jenn Tran said goodbye to a few more men this week that didn’t make us as sad

In addition to Austin Ott, Jenn sent Thomas N, John, and Dylan home.

While Thomas N’s exit was a long time coming, John was lost in the mix, and Dylan was one we certainly didn’t see coming.

Is anyone else SHOCKED that The bachelorette, Jenn kept Spencer and Jeremy over Dylan?!?! I thought her and Dylan were in it for at least home towns… #bachelornation #bachelorette #roseceremony #JennTheBachelorette #poordylan 😔 pic.twitter.com/zPwtKm9ckZ — QueenV 🙃 (@KondrasV) August 6, 2024

With just seven men left and the second half of the season starting, things are about to really heat up, and the competition is getting fierce.

The remaining men have all bonded with Jenn on some level.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.