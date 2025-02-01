Asuelu Pulaa ‘deporting’ back to Samoa after his ‘papers expired’

90 Day Fiance star Asuelu Pulaa shared some unexpected news with his followers.

According to the father of two, he is returning to his native country, Samoa, because his green card and visa have “expired.”

Asuelu initially posted the news via TikTok on January 30 and then shared it on Instagram in a Reel he captioned, “I will forever see you my Samoa 🇼🇸 😥🫡❤️ #deporting.”

The reality TV personality recorded himself from inside what appeared to be a US Citizenship and Immigration Services location.

The 29-year-old videoed his surroundings, joking that the empty lobby was “so crowded,” although he was the only person in the room.

“I’m deporting back,” Asuelu told his followers, claiming that his visa, green card, and papers had “expired.”

As he made the confession, Asuelu giggled, panning his camera to the American flag and US Department of Homeland Security flag in front of him.

He ended the video by telling his fans, “Bless, bless, bless.”

Asuelu’s TikTok had a different caption than his Instagram Reel, reading, “Ua expired Uma everything 🤣🤦🏻‍♂️.”

90 Day Fiance fans react to Asuelu’s video

The TLC star’s video sparked concern among his fans, who headed to the comments section of his Instagram Reel to question whether he was serious or joking about “deporting back” to Samoa.

“Oh no what does that mean for the kiddos[?]” asked one Instagram user.

Another questioned whether Asuelu was getting deported or going back to Samoa on his own accord and whether his trip was permanent or temporary.

A third commenter asked why Asuelu let his documents expire.

Asuelu’s fans expressed concern for the 90 Day Fiance star. Pic credit: @asuelupulaa/Instagram

@living_dead_danni surmised that Asuelu missed one of his adjustment of status hearings “because there’s several hoops to jump through to become a citizen, so his documents expired.”

As @blackrose1525 added, American Samoans aren’t required to have a green card to live or work in the US because they’re non-citizen nationals.

However, American Samoans such as Asuelu aren’t citizens of the United States.

It’s also unclear what Asuelu’s move would mean for his sons, who are naturalized US citizens.

Asuelu is feeling ‘so, so broken’

Shortly after uploading the TikTok claiming he was “deporting,” Asuelu added another, this time complaining he was feeling “so, so broken.”

Clad in the same shirt he wore in his previous video one day earlier, Asuelu filmed himself eating inside a restaurant.

@asuelu95 True story ah le expired 🤣becareful they r coming for us 🤣 ♬ original sound – Asuelu Pulaa

“Man, it was a long day … so, so broken. But, you know what? Thank you, God, for the beautiful food,” Asuelu told his fans while sharing what was on his plate.

In the caption, Asuelu wrote, “True story ah le expired 🤣becareful they r coming for us 🤣.”

Asuelu’s journey from Samoa to America

Currently, Asuelu has been in the United States for over six years. Prior to that, he worked in a Samoan resort, where he met his soon-to-be ex-wife.

He came to the US with his ex, Kalani Faagata, where they wed, and she welcomed their two sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Kalani quickly became pregnant with their first son during her second visit to Samoa, when she and Asuleu “did the deed.”

Asuelu, who grew up in a small fishing village and had never left Samoa prior to coming to the US on a K-1 visa, quickly acclimated to American culture, obtaining a job and purchasing a home with Kalanni.

However, Asuelu and Kalani’s marriage proved to be rocky. In Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani revealed that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times.

Despite Asuelu’s apologies and the couple’s efforts to reconcile their marriage, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Kalani has since moved on, welcoming her third child, a daughter named Masina Bee, with her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resorts airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.