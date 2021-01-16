Ashley Mitchell dishes on Tori and Fessy’s The Challenge: Double Agents situation

The Challenge: Double Agents has brought plenty of in-house drama with arguments and blowups amongst castmates.

However, there have also been rumors of several hookups going on behind the scenes, with several involving Fessy Shafaat.

There was early speculation that he and Tori Deal may have been hooking up while Tori was still engaged during Double Agents filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley Mitchell recently gave some details on what she heard, saw, or knew about that situation this season.

Ashley Mitchell gives details on Tori and Fessy

Two-time Challenge champion Ashley Mitchell was on the Reality NFSW show after Episode 5 along with fellow The Challenge star Marie Roda and hosts Zack Hacker and Johnny Fairplay.

In a spoiler alert, Ashley made a surprise return in Double Agents Episode 5 after Natalie Anderson had to leave the show unexpectedly.

They brought up the elimination from before, with Tori saying she was doing Josh Martinez a favor. Ashley spoke up on that, saying she thinks that was “b******t.”

“She had the hots for Fessy, and Aneesa was her best friend,” Ashley said about Tori nominating them to go into elimination to possibly get Gold Skulls.

During another part of the video (below), Marie interrupts Ashley to ask her, “Was she single on the show?” referring to Tori.

“No. She had a ring on. Everyone thought she was with Jordan,” Ashley replied, referring to Tori’s then-fiance, Jordan Wiseley.

“When I got back in the house, that was one of the dramas everyone wanted to run and tell me. Like, ‘Oh my God, they’ve been all over each other. You won’t believe it,’” Ashley shared about rumors when she got back to The Challenge house.

Ashley said Tori and Aneesa acted differently towards her

Ashley also says that she was glad to see Aneesa and Tori go into elimination because “they were kind of acting a little shady” after she made out with Fessy.

That Fessy and Ashley makeout session was revealed in an unaired clip that made its way to The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath show on YouTube this past week.

The Aftermath episode featured Fessy along with Tori, Devin Walker, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Aneesa Ferreira.

When asked about it, Fessy downplayed the kiss he shared with Ashley, saying she wasn’t really his type and didn’t know what that was all about.

In the NSFW episode above, Ashley said she didn’t know at the time that Tori and Fessy had fallen in love from the way he has been speaking about it.

Fessy has spoken out about his situation with ex-girlfriend, Haleigh Broucher, whom he met on Big Brother 20 and dated for several years. Meanwhile, Tori Deal was engaged to Jordan Wiseley when she went to film Double Agents.

Tori previously shared on social media that she never cheated on Jordan during the filming of Double Agents. She also gave more details about the breakup, revealing that she and Jordan were having a rough time before she went to film. She said they officially broke up when she returned home from the show.

However, after Tori’s newer comments, Jordan shared on social media that it was news to him about some of what she said in that podcast interview.

Based on Ashley’s recent comments in that NSFW video above, there may be a further explanation on the way from Tori Deal about her situations with Fessy Shafaat and Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.