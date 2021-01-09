The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley reacts to Tori Deal’s breakup interview comments: ‘It’s certainly news to me’

A few days ago, The Challenge’s Tori Deal was part of a podcast interview with Chicks in the Office in which she gave some more insight into her breakup with former fiance Jordan Wiseley.

She explained how she and Jordan were on the rocks for longer than people realized and that they broke up really soon after she returned from filming The Challenge: Double Agents.

However, Jordan has now spoken out a bit after seeing the interview and seemed surprised by some of what’s been said.

Jordan comments on Tori’s recent interview

Three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley took to his Instagram on Friday to comment on the recent Tori Deal interview.

He posted a series of Instagram Story videos speaking on the matter, saying he’d been on a bike ride and his phone had died, but when he was able to check it, he had a bunch of messages. Jordan said he heard about Tori’s interview and watched some of it.

“I watched some of the interview, and it’s certainly news to me. You know I’ve been pretty silent about Tori and I’s split because I thought it was something very special and very deep and ours, and I didn’t wanna just give that away,” Jordan said in his video.

“So it’s disappointing to see what it’s being turned into,” Jordan shared towards the end of his IG Story videos (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Challenge Overdose (@thechallengeoverdose)

Tori shut down cheating rumors several times

Jordan’s comments about Tori’s podcast interview come during a wild week of speculation. The week began with an MTV teaser clip ahead of Double Agents Episode 4. It showed what seemed to be Fessy “getting to know” Tori better because Jordan wasn’t there like during Total Madness. Fessy also admitted in a side confessional interview that he found Tori attractive.

That clip created more speculation about cheating rumors, which Tori denied in several IG Story posts. Once the Double Agents episode aired, Fessy was shown turning his attention to castmate Gabby Allen, saying he respected what Tori had back home with Jordan.

Even so, more than a few current and former castmates of Tori’s seem to believe something did happen between Tori and Fessy. How much happened is unclear, but as mentioned, Tori maintains she didn’t cheat on Jordan.

In her recent interview, she revealed a bit more about how COVID-19 hit them hard. She said they were living together and basically on top of each other, always fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria & Fran (@chicksintheoffice)

She said they figured her time away filming The Challenge might give them some time apart to grow stronger, but it wasn’t the case. They broke up very soon after she was done filming Double Agents. They confirmed the breakup “months later” to the public per Tori, as both she and Jordan shared Instagram posts.

Based on Jordan’s recent Instagram Story comments, it seems he’s still hurting over the broken relationship. The two had been engaged to be married since the War of the Worlds 2 season when Jordan proposed.

During her podcast interview, Tori admitted she is still healing from the split as well, although she’s also being asked about it quite a bit more since being on Double Agents. Tori is also part of MTV’s Official The Challenge Podcast, which she co-hosts with friend Aneesa Ferreira, giving her a weekly voice on all matters that unfold on and off the show.

It raises the question of whether Tori should continue public discussions about her relationship or stop talking about them as both she and Jordan heal. There is most likely some Challenge fan hate coming into play based on the breakup and show, so Tori will need to give her side and defend herself from fake rumors or statements.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.