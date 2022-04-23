Ashley Jones explains why MTV uses prop house during her Teen Mom 2 segments

Ashley Jones is concerned for her privacy. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones revealed why MTV shows a prop home during her segments on Teen Mom 2.

As most Teen Mom 2 viewers know, the moms’ scenes often include a brief shot of the outside of their homes.

Ashley, who has been frustrated with production during filming, had some explaining to do when several articles circulated online, claiming to give a tour of the inside of Ashley’s home.

During the last episode of Teen Mom 2, Ashley and her husband, Bar Smith, moved into a new house. During the segment, MTV flashed a picture of the outside of a quaint, purple home that was labeled “Ashley’s new house, Modesto, CA.”

Ashley Jones confirms house shown on Teen Mom 2 is not hers

One of Ashley’s fans on Twitter commented on the new home following Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2. “I LOVE Ashley’s new cozy purple house oh my goddddd,” their tweet read.

Ashley surprised some of her fans when she replied, “I actually have never seen that house in my life but it is very cute 😂😂😂”

Another one of Ashley’s Twitter followers was curious and inquired about her former home’s location also being kept private.

“Wasn’t it the same for your last house ? Lol so people don’t know where you live . I think you said that on your podcast but can’t remember,” the fan asked. “Yes ma’am,” Ashley replied.

Ashley cites ‘security purposes’ for prop home during Teen Mom 2 segments

On another social media platform, Ashley explained in detail why she chooses to have MTV use a prop home during her segments.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Ashley’s Twitter reply to her fan. Ashley showed up in the comments where she told Teen Mom 2 viewers, “It’s for security purposes. I live in a stand alone home that could be easily recognized and for that I show the exterior of a different home.”

On another Instagram post, this time shared by Teen Mom Chatter 2, another screenshot of Ashley’s Twitter activity was shared. In a now-deleted tweet, Ashley went off about the other moms from the Teen Mom franchise spreading misinformation via clickbait.

Along with screenshots of Briana DeJesus and Maci Bookout’s Instagram Stories – which teased a “full tour” inside Ashley and Bar’s new home – Ashley’s tweet read, “All of us teen moms make way [too] much money to be posting those corny a** disrespectful click baits. Period.”

Last summer, Ashley got into a tiff with Briana DeJesus, who went on a tirade about the other moms being inauthentic and claimed,” Ashley’s house really ain’t her house. MTV films at a rental.”

Ashley denied the claims via a profanity-laden Instagram Live video before taking to Twitter to tell her fans, “If [MTV] was renting me a house why they didn’t rent [Briana] one. You mean to tell me they left her in that tiny a** apartment all these years but rented me one on my first. Either way I win.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.